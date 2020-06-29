Singapore GE2020: ICA will prioritise IC replacements ahead of Polling Day

As identity card-related applications surge to over 1,000 a day ahead of the general election, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be prioritising IC replacements over re-registrations and changes of address.

It will also deliver ICs to the homes of Singapore residents who have made IC applications between Jan 1 and May 31, to reduce the volume of people turning up at the ICA Building.

ICA has also reminded citizens that they can use their passports in lieu of their ICs when they register at polling stations to vote.

Demand for IC services has risen between 40 per cent and 140 per cent since the Elections Department (ELD) announced on June 23 that the Writ of Election has been issued and Polling Day is set for July 10.

Besides ramping up its manpower to cater to the higher demand, it will also prioritise the processing of applications for the replacement of ICs - for example, from those who have lost their ICs or whose ICs are damaged.

As for changes in addresses, voters have already been assigned polling stations based on their registered addresses in the Register of Electors as of March 1. Any changes in address after the cut-off date will not lead to a change in their assigned polling stations, ICA said.

In response to a query from The Straits Times, the ELD said voters will receive their poll cards at their addresses registered with the ICA as of June 1.

Eligible voters whose electoral divisions are contested can expect to receive their poll cards two to three working days after Nomination Day tomorrow. Voters can also use the SingPass mobile app to access their ePoll card, and use it in lieu of the hard copy poll card.

Meanwhile, due to Covid-19 safety measures, those who wish to collect their ICs urgently should use the ICA's e-Appointment service on its website, or obtain an e-mail from ICA for permission to enter the building. They can visit go.gov.sg/ica-services to get permission via an electronic form.

Those who need to report a change of address can do so at a neighbourhood police post or neighbourhood police centre.