How Singapore deals with challenges to social cohesion

INEQUALITY

In Singapore, staying open to opportunities from trade and innovation is key to economic growth, which creates good jobs.

But this also works to widen inequality.

"To resolve this paradox, economic development needs to be paired with social strategies to invest in our people, and to enable them to access opportunities," Mr Heng said.

He noted that households in the bottom 20 per cent have experienced faster income growth than those in the top 20 per cent.

Singapore stays committed to investing heavily in pre-school education, while building an ecosystem in which workers can pick up new skills at any stage of their lives.

Other policies to even out unequal outcomes include a high home ownership rate that "gives every Singaporean a stake in the country, a share in its progress".

Also, measures are taken to temper raw market outcomes.

These include topping up the incomes of workers in the bottom 30 per cent and introducing the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation packages to help these older Singaporeans meet their healthcare costs for life.

GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES

The varying interests and concerns of different generations can pull societies in divergent directions.

For example, many older voters in the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, while most younger ones wanted to stay.

"They are aggrieved their future has been decided by those who may not live through the consequences of their choices," said Mr Heng.

Elsewhere, governments face the hard choice of cutting pension payouts or raising the working population's tax burden.

"Providing for inter-generational equity is critical to the social compact," he said. "When each generation pays for its own spending, it internalises the costs and benefits of the spending. Yet, we must also invest in our young and our young must, in turn, share the fruits of progress with our seniors."

Singapore has avoided the pension pitfalls because of its Central Provident Fund system. Also, it has built up substantial reserves from strong growth in its early decades of development, he added.

But the social compact among generations is not just a matter of finances. For the Government, it means thinking ahead for the country's long-term future, he said.

POLITICAL POLARISATION

Mr Heng noted that people are increasingly opposing one another in different political camps, and social media is deepening this polarisation.

"Technology has exacerbated these divisions by enabling echo chambers, silos and fake news," he said. "Political polarisation is damaging because it pits people against one another and ultimately undermines the cohesion of a country."

Singapore's solution is to resist the political pressures to pander to narrow interests, and put in place measures to ensure society is not divided by issues like race and religion. And rather than take a combative approach, the Government, unions and businesses work together to grow the economy, he said.

But he acknowledged that it will be difficult for Singapore to continue to steer this course, especially in an increasingly diverse society facing forces that sharpen income and wealth disparity.

"Old differences will evolve and new divides can emerge - between the rich and the poor, the young and old, and along ideological lines," Mr Heng said.

He noted that the Singapore Together movement seeks to gather people with different backgrounds and concerns to make common cause, expand the space for discussion and debate, and encourage people to walk the talk.

"For young people, especially, being able to actively shape the future of our nation, and playing a part to build this future, is key to growing their sense of ownership and commitment towards Singapore."