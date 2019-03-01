House passes Budget targeted at building strong, united Singapore

Parliament yesterday passed an $80 billion Budget that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said aims to help Singaporeans thrive and to build a strong, united Singapore.

In a 90-minute speech responding to concerns 55 MPs raised over three days, he outlined key principles underpinning the Government's spending and revenue plans.

While many MPs welcomed the $6.1 billion set aside for the Merdeka Generation Package to fund healthcare subsidies for those born in the 1950s, some called for more help for seniors and the less well-off. Others asked if the planned goods and services tax hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, to take effect some time between 2021 and 2025, could be deferred.

Mr Heng noted the Merdeka package is on top of existing schemes. This year alone, he said, the Health Ministry expects to spend $6.1 billion on patient subsidies under existing permanent schemes. And while the Government has yet to decide on the exact timing of the GST hike, it is necessary to support structural increases in healthcare spending, among others, he said.

Addressing calls for more help for the young, workers, the less well-off and seniors, and for a fairer tax system, he outlined three Budget principles he termed the "Singapore way": The Government puts people at the centre of its strategies; plans for the long term and adapts to changing needs; and works in partnership with people, firms and others.

Doing so has allowed Singapore to do more with less, he said. And the Government believes the best way to take care of Singaporeans is to empower them and build capacity. "There is always room to do even better", he said. "But overall, it is a good system, which gives Singaporeans a good foundation in life."

He also listed three goals on the fiscal front: Remain pro-growth, ensure the overall system of taxes and transfers is equitable and keep the tax burden on the middle-income low.

While all MPs backed the Budget, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) rose to state for the record that his party's position on the planned GST increase, which it opposed last year, has not changed.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS, HOME:

Heng: Merdeka package tailor-made to better meet needs of seniors

Hefty subsidies in education to help all level up

All have benefited from low rates of income tax: Minister

S'pore must explore what works, discard what doesn't: Heng

No decision yet on exact timing of GST increase

Tiered GST less efficient and difficult to implement, says minister

Property tax better form of wealth tax for Singapore: Heng

Diesel tax hike to nudge users towards cleaner choices

Reserves a strategic defence, says minister

Unexpected Budget surpluses due mostly to volatilities: Heng

Why S'pore needs to build on its partnerships within and outside

When spending needs to be sustainable, not rash

Digital help for drivers searching for street parking

Paper qualifications not the only criterion for public service

No joy to say we recover from mistakes fast: Chan Chun Sing

No conflict of interest between AGO and ministries in audits: Chan

From The Backbench

Optimism for uptick in total fertility rate

Investors urged to take only risks they can live with

Electoral Boundaries Review Committee not yet formed

Flexi-work benefits firm, workers

Inter-agency task force on AI to be set up

Data breaches disclosed to people affected on case-by-case basis: Janil

Growth in annual expenses to be reduced

Change to Govt's buying process can help SMEs: Indranee

Build up corps of cyber-skilled NSmen: Desmond Choo

From The Backbench