High-level committee to build integrated cyber defence force

A high-level committee will be formed to build an integrated cyber force to defend Singapore against cyber threats, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.

This committee - led by the Permanent Secretary for Defence Development and the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) - will be examining ways to "recruit soldiers of the right aptitude, training and deployments", he added.

Dr Ng said: "In the SAF's history, this is as important as raising another service, just like the army, navy and air force, namely to build an integrated cyber command and force to defend our digital borders, especially against foreign cyber actors, both state and non-state, who seek to undermine our stability and/or pose a threat to our national security."

This Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) cyber command will have to provide threat assessments and early warning against cyber attacks, and respond accordingly, he said.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry's annual spending plans, Dr Ng highlighted three "clear and present" security threats - those in the cyber domain, as well as maritime threats and terrorism.

He noted that Singapore has succeeded in building a strong SAF that is recognised as a modern and professional military force capable of defending the national interest, because of steadfast commitment by successive governments and overwhelming support from MPs across party lines for each defence budget.

"Even so, to respond to a new environment of security challenges, the SAF must again restructure decisively to meet new challenges, to remain relevant, responsive and effective for our national defence," Dr Ng said.

He made the point that in many aspects, it is more difficult to make plans and execute them in the cyber domain than in the air, on land or at sea, and different types of units and force configuration may be required.

After the restructuring, which Dr Ng said will take "some years" to accomplish, the CDF will continue to be in charge of mission outcomes for the new cyber command.

The Chief C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) will lead this force and report directly to the CDF.

Besides this new cyber command, Dr Ng said the Singapore navy's Maritime Security Task Force will acquire new purpose-built platforms that can enhance its capabilities to deal with threats such as the recent spike in sea robberies and intrusions into Singapore's waters.

For a start, four refurbished patrol vessels will be dedicated and deployed for "greater persistence" to protect Singapore's territorial waters, he added.

The Republic of Singapore Navy's Fearless-class patrol vessels had been in service for about 20 years before they were gradually replaced by littoral mission vessels.

At the same time, given the transnational nature of maritime threats, Singapore has reached out to Malaysia and Indonesia to propose that the Malacca Strait Patrol initiative be extended to other areas, in addition to tac-kling piracy, Dr Ng said. Discussions are ongoing.

The SAF is also restructuring its own military intelligence outfits so that counter-terrorism intelligence to detect, forewarn and respond to terrorist plots are now part and parcel of its core mission to protect Singapore, he said.

Mindef yesterday said one area of focus for the military intelligence restructuring is in building capabilities - to work with defence technology partners to acquire systems that can uncover, investigate and monitor threat concerns.

Another area is in strengthening partnerships by working closely with other national agencies as well as foreign military intelligence partners, it added.

These restructuring efforts come as Singapore enters a dif-ferent phase in geopolitics, Dr Ng said, one that is messier, less predictable and with more un-seen events.

The United States Department of Defence has made it clear that the Indo-Pacific is now its priority theatre because of China, which the US deems a "strategic competitor" and "rival power", he noted.

Meanwhile, China's People's Liberation Army has expanded, while European powers, too, want to position themselves in Asia. Asian countries have beefed up their militaries as well.

Singapore watches these developments closely, Dr Ng said, trying to preserve space for itself to maintain its sovereignty and pursue its own interest.

Despite the challenges, Singapore has managed to forge even stronger defence relations with the United States, China and key partners, he added.

Lim Min Zhang