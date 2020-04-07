Parliament: Heng Swee Keat urges caution on Pritam Singh's suggestion of a 'New Deal' for S'pore

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has cautioned against a suggestion by Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh to provide continued support to people beyond nine months, after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

In his speech on Monday (April 6), Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) had compared Singapore's additional support measures to the New Deal implemented by United States President Franklin Roosevelt to rebuild the country during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He asked if the second and third support packages, which Mr Heng named the Resilience and Solidarity Budgets, could constitute a new social compact for Singapore, and added that the country should thoroughly review what a living wage ought to be for workers providing essential services, including cleaners.

Responding on Tuesday (April 7), Mr Heng warned against relying on "ideological short cuts or labels without thinking deeply about interactions and longer-term effects".

He noted that the New Deal was meant to bring the US out of the Great Depression, but its ideas have also polarised American society.

This schism can still be seen today between liberals who support it for its comprehensive relief and reform programmes, and conservatives who oppose it for being hostile to business and growth, he told the House.

Mr Heng noted that Mr Singh himself had pointed out that "the New Deal took more than six years and secured the US as a welfare state with a strong federal government and a perennial national debt problem".

"Indeed, we should think hard about this," said Mr Heng.

He also cited how the United Kingdom went through a phase of polarisation similar to the US, with successive British governments "swinging between the left and right of the political spectrum".

Mr Heng recounted that he was studying in the UK when Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher "rode to electoral victory" after Britons got fed up with widespread strikes in the public sector, including the National Health Service, in 1978 and 1979.

"It is important that in any policymaking, we pay attention to the subtle but significant changes in the tone of society, in the attitudes of people and in relationships which will take years to show and which are not easy to reverse," he said.

"For our little red dot, we must have the courage and wisdom to do what is right for us - and not rely on simple ideology or fad and fashion of the day. Focus on our people's well-being, and design systems and support around that core purpose."

Mr Heng said that for the Singapore Government, it has never been a matter of "whether we want to spend", but rather how to make the best use of resources, to achieve the best outcome for its people.

If the country stays adaptable, it can continue adjusting its social security system according to the needs of the day, he noted.

He cited how Singapore responded to the recent wave of digitalisation - which put pressure on employment and wages for older workers - with social support schemes like the Workfare Income Supplement.

In the same vein, the Government has introduced the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (SIRS) and Covid-19 Support Grant to help tide Singaporeans over the coronavirus crisis, he added.

"So let me urge all members in this House to remain rigorous and clear-headed, and to focus on outcomes for our people," he said.

"Let us commit to making sure that what we do are fiscally sustainable, not just in this term or the next term of Government, but for our future generations."