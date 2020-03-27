Heng pays tribute to all who have played key role

Singapore has been able to respond boldly and decisively to the coronavirus outbreak because of its cohesive and resilient society, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday, as he paid tribute to those who have played a key role in the battle.

These include the healthcare and front-line workers working tirelessly to care for the infected, the cleaners doing "humble but heroic work", and public officers working round the clock to respond to the threat of Covid-19.

Individuals and private sector organisations have also stepped forward, said Mr Heng. Keppel has put together a $4.2 million package to support communities most affected by the outbreak, while local aviation firms, such as Singapore Airlines, Jetstar Asia and Sats, have also been helping to facilitate alternative work arrangements in the public services for their workers.

Vloggers and bloggers are helping to share public messages, and others have done volunteer work, complied with health advisories and practised safe distancing.

"This includes foreigners who live amongst us and who care deeply about Singapore," said Mr Heng. "The whole nation has come together in response."

Many have also had to make sacrifices, acknowledged Mr Heng. Families have had to undergo quarantine, cancel celebrations or put off other long-awaited plans.

And despite the Government's best efforts to work with businesses and unions to save jobs, some workers have also suffered a loss of income or jobs.

"The Government and the political leadership are in this with Singaporeans. We share the worries and anxieties of Singaporeans, and we will do our best for them," he said. "We will walk with every Singaporean, through every up and down."

The months ahead will not be easy, as the situation continues to evolve dynamically and unpredictably, Mr Heng warned.

But he urged Singaporeans to stay vigilant and look after one another amid the trying times. "It is in times of crisis that the true character of a nation can be seen...We will stand with one another, through thick and thin. This is what it means to be SG United. This is what it means to be SG Together."

