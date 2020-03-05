Help for construction firms facing delays due to virus outbreak

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has advised public agencies to take a sympathetic view when considering extension-of-time requests for projects delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Minister of State for National Development Zaqy Mohamad.

"We have also sought Redas' support for private sector developers to do likewise. If delays are prolonged, we will consider whether additional measures are necessary," he said, referring to the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore.

To ease cash flow concerns from such delays, main contractors can submit progress payment claims fortnightly instead of monthly for public sector projects, he added.

For ongoing prefabricated pre-finished volumetric construction (PPVC) projects affected by delayed supplies of materials from China, BCA has allowed 13 projects to install partially completed PPVC modules on-site first, and finish the work when the materials arrive.

And companies that have more workers from China and are facing a temporary manpower shortage can consider hiring from companies with excess workers.

Replying to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) on levy waivers, Mr Zaqy said the Government wants to help companies deal with the short-term fallout, but measures "should not negate longer-term efforts for companies to restructure and become less reliant on foreign manpower".

"Levy waivers would run counter to these objectives," he added.

On timelines, he said: "We will adjust our policies as necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable property market. We have selectively allowed extensions of the completion period for individual projects because of extenuating circumstances, and would be prepared to consider doing so on a case-by-case basis."

Grace Leong