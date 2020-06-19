Singapore GE: Guidelines set to see a quieter election where substance matters

Elections in Singapore are almost rambunctious affairs. Supporters wave party flags as they accompany candidates to nomination centres, rallies pack in the crowds at stadiums and open fields, and campaign speeches and slogans blare into the night.

Come Polling Day, assembly centres come alive as people gather to await the results.

The next day, newly minted politicians go on the back of lorries to thank voters.

This coming election will look a lot more sober and sedate, with no crowds at nomination centres, no physical rallies and no victory parades. Walkabouts are okay, but under the prevailing safety precautions, only five people will be allowed per group.

In many ways, it will be a pared down election mirroring lives that have been stripped to the bare essentials during this crisis.

Since limiting face-to-face interactions is the primary method of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the traditional activities will have to be replaced with outreach conducted from a safe distance - online rallies, social media ads and increased airtime on national TV for parties and candidates to put out messages.

What would an election without rallies look like?

For many young people, rallies are an initiation into the political landscape, and for older folk who prefer interacting in person to online, they are the preferred way to hear a party's proposition.

Workers' Party rallies are almost like large concerts, with people chanting and spilling out of the venues and listening from neighbouring HDB blocks.

Lunchtime rallies held by the People's Action Party at Fullerton Square have also attracted thousands of office workers, who brave the heat and wipe the sweat off their brows as they listen to the party big guns speak.

The bigger drawback, some observers say, is not about missing out on the electric atmosphere, but having fewer opportunities to see how candidates are in person.

To former Nominated MP Viswa Sadasivan, a central part of any election is where people get to hear first-hand from the parties and candidates.

"Surely you cannot determine accurately 100 per cent when you go to the rally and listen to them, but at least it gives you some indication of how much support people have and their character, personality, whether they are patient or impatient," he said.

"An election is not just to determine who wins or loses, but to call upon the citizens who are qualified to vote to exercise their duty to vote and it is about respecting and having faith in the democratic institution of the election. We owe it to the younger generation to impress upon them that it's not just about going through the motions."

While it is understandable that rallies have to be prohibited under Covid-19 safety rules, people will have one fewer touch point to get a sense of the candidates, he added, urging political parties to make their candidates available for more interviews and debates.

Indeed, parties and candidates will get more airtime on national free-to-air TV channels.

For the first time, all parties will have a national platform to reach voters they have long sought.

On top of traditional party political broadcasts aired on TV and radio stations, each candidate or group will be entitled to speak in a constituency political broadcast on Mediacorp's Channel 5, with three minutes per candidate.

This will give smaller parties a much wider reach than their rallies or outreach can achieve, and some opposition players have cheered the move.

For years, Singapore has eschewed the slick TV productions that go into election campaigning for in-person walkabouts and rallies. One worry is that on TV, presentation sometimes trumps substance.

Said broadcaster and public speaking coach Steve Dawson: "No matter what information you have and what innovations and data you want to give out, if you don't present it in a way that is easy to absorb and engages your audience, the positive effects of your content could be lost."

But he believes broadcasts can go some way to help silence the noise and distractions from rallies and may actually allow people to absorb the messages better: "If you are in a rally at Bedok Stadium and you are many metres away from the stage and the sound system is not perfect and you are sweaty and uncomfortable, you may not get a good chance to absorb minutiae. But if you're in the comfort of your living room, you are much more able to take in the substance of what's being said and much more able to consider whether that is agreeable to you."

Overall, parties with strong platforms and candidates are likely to benefit from the changes.

Covid-19 has presented stark choices to governments that have had to save lives and livelihoods.

For Singapore, the changes to campaigning necessitated by the virus are about protecting the health of the public, as well as that of its democracy.