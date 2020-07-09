Govt's entire focus on how to help S'poreans overcome challenges

The next six to 12 months will be difficult for Singapore on the economic front, but the Government is clear about what needs to be done, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has said.

At a press conference at the People's Action Party (PAP) headquarters yesterday, Mr Chan and two other ministers gave an update on Singapore's economy and the Government's plans to manage the fallout from the global challenge caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming months.

Notwithstanding the sound and fury of the hustings, Singaporeans' main concerns are about jobs and the future, and how the country will overcome Covid-19, said Mr Chan, who is the PAP's second assistant secretary-general.

The others on the panel were NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

The latest International Monetary Fund estimates show that all major economies are expected to be in recession this year, with the exception of China, said Mr Chan. Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) indicators for the euro zone and the United States are also in negative territory, which means a likely contraction for these economies. PMI shows prevailing trends in manufacturing.

While the unemployment rate "has not gone up as much as we feared", in part due to government assistance such as the Jobs Support Scheme, it has inched up in recent months, Mr Chan noted.

There were 0.84 job vacancies to each unemployed person in the fourth quarter of last year, but this has fallen to 0.71 in the first quarter of this year.

"In the next three to six months, we expect the headwinds against our business activities will continue and we will have to closely watch the retrenchment and unemployment numbers," he said.

The key questions facing Singapore - and which candidates from all political parties need to answer - are who can secure jobs for Singaporeans, who can rally community networks to help workers and families who may come under stress in the coming months, and who has the ability to attract investments here, said Mr Chan.

"In the current uncertain environment, labour market protectionism will not solve the problem, and will actually be detrimental to our economy in the long term," he said.

Instead, said Mr Ng, the Government has set out to create 100,000 job and traineeship opportunities over the next year under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programme.

In the programme's inaugural job fair last Friday, 16,000 such openings were available, comprising 7,000 job vacancies, 3,000 traineeship positions and 6,000 training opportunities. Of these, about 12,000 job placements have been made, with close to 70 per cent of them in the public sector, said Mr Ng.

"The point is that while the headwinds are there, tripartite partners are working very hard to create job opportunities for our workers," he added.

Mr Lee also provided an update on government measures to help those whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19.

In April, some $225 million was disbursed under the Temporary Relief Fund to help about 450,000 Singaporeans, he said. The Covid-19 Support Grant to help retrenched workers and those put on involuntary no-pay leave has also helped more than 35,000 applicants, while the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme has supported over 150,000 people.

Meanwhile, Singapore is also seeking to create a conducive environment that can attract firms to plant their investments here and create good jobs, said Mr Chan.

This means working with like-minded partner countries to uphold bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) so that Singapore can continue to access overseas markets amid growing protectionism, he said.

The Republic will continue to push for as many digital economic partnership agreements as possible, while government agencies such as the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore will have to go around the world to attract investments here, he added.

Such investments will come, creating new jobs for workers here, if Singapore can distinguish itself as an open and connected hub, and a safe harbour for technology and talent, said Mr Chan, in response to calls by some opposition parties to tighten foreign manpower quotas and review bilateral agreements.

The Progress Singapore Party, for instance, has called for a review of FTAs such as the IndiaSingapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"Amid the growing (global) protectionism, reopening FTA negotiations and inconsistent manpower policies will further erode confidence in Singapore and erode our attractiveness as a choice destination for investments," said Mr Chan.

The PAP Government is "entirely focused" on how to help Singaporeans overcome the challenges facing the nation, he added, calling on voters to choose the party best placed to take Singapore out of this crisis.

"I'm confident that when the voters go to the polls, they will know very clearly - what are the options ahead of them, which is the party that will best lead them out of this crisis, which is the party that will best work with them to overcome the challenges together," he said.