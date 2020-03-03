Govt to do its best to look after citizens overseas

As Singapore focuses on containing and overcoming the Covid-19 outbreak at home, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday assured MPs the Government will do its best to take care of Singaporeans abroad who may be affected by travel restrictions or are at risk of exposure to the virus.

"We will leave no Singaporean behind. This is a 24/7 commitment," he said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

More Singaporeans are living, working and travelling overseas than before, he noted. This means "more Singaporeans will occasionally run into trouble overseas - be it personal crises, epidemics, natural disasters or political unrest".

On Jan 30 and Feb 9, 266 Singaporeans and their family members were flown back from Hubei province's capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Dr Balakrishnan said it was a "major, delicate, whole-of-government operation" that required his ministry to work closely with the Health, Transport and Home Affairs ministries, government agencies and airline Scoot.

Diplomacy was also "crucial", he said. Singapore's embassy in Beijing had to work closely with the central Chinese government and Hubei provincial government to arrange the repatriation.

Responding to a question from Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) earlier, Dr Balakrishnan noted that most of those evacuated had registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), making it easier to contact them and arrange their return.

More than 1,900 Singaporeans in China are registered with MFA, but the actual number of Singaporeans there is likely much higher, he added. He also said MFA was aware of one Singaporean who was infected and hospitalised in Hubei province. The Singapore embassy in Beijing contacted him to offer help and he has since been discharged.

In his speech, Dr Balakrishnan added that Singapore's decision around the same time to impose restrictions on travellers from mainland China was not an easy one to make.

"We recognised that this could impact bilateral relations with China. We therefore gave China a heads-up before making the public announcement, and we made a special effort to explain why we had to do this," he said. "When I spoke to a senior Chinese leader recently, he conveyed China's understanding of the actions that we had taken due to the unique circumstances faced by Singapore."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng said Singapore will work with its partners to incorporate Covid-19 content into its health-related courses under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, and help countries in the region strengthen their pandemic resilience.

Earlier, during the debate on the Home Affairs Ministry's budget, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo also spoke on the efforts to combat Covid-19.

She said the Home Team Science and Technology Agency immediately developed a test kit after Chinese scientists made the coronavirus genome public in mid-January.

The kit has been used to detect the virus at Singapore's land, air and sea checkpoints as part of the Home Affairs Ministry's BioSurveillance Programme. Under the programme implemented in 2009, the ministry's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives detection laboratories at Singapore's checkpoints screen for bio-terrorism threats, flu and other pathogens.

"Using a state-of-the-art system, which integrates laboratory functions on a small chip, our scientists can quickly adapt the system to detect new biological agents," she said.

The use of the test kit has been extended recently to test individuals, starting with incoming travellers at the cruise terminals, she added.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman, speaking on Total Defence, said it is Singapore's best strategy against various threats.

"Singapore can and will overcome this Covid-19 situation if Singaporeans are psychologically resilient and support the Government and businesses to deal with this outbreak," he said.

The Defence Ministry and the People's Association are working together to strengthen community resilience against potential threats, he added. They will introduce a Total Defence Achiever Badge programme this year for the 2,000 grassroots and resident volunteers in the Community Emergency Response Team. They are specially trained to help fellow residents in emergencies.