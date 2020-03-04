Govt acts to protect jobs and wages for Singaporeans

Amid the uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 outbreak, the Government's first priority is to prevent large-scale job losses and to make sure that the wage increases which low-wage workers have enjoyed do not get reversed.

Meanwhile, a concerted push is under way to ensure Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s can progress in their careers and access fair opportunities, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

Mrs Teo said the Government is investing about $1 billion to boost the employment prospects of Singaporeans over the next five years, through the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package, SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit and enhanced Productivity Solutions Grant.

To assure Singaporeans that they have fair employment opportunities, the minimum monthly salary for foreign professionals to qualify for a new Employment Pass will go up from $3,600 to $3,900 from May 1, in line with improving wages of fresh graduates of local autonomous universities.

Older applicants must be paid more, said Mrs Teo, who also announced more support for groups like freelancers, low-wage workers and people with disabilities.

Future challenges are also being addressed, she added. "Beyond immediate relief, we must not neglect future challenges. In the longer term, we need businesses to transform and keep creating good jobs. We want wages at the lower end to move up more. We also need to help Singaporeans adapt to changing job requirements brought about by technology," she said.