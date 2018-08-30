Good progress on RCEP talks, says PM Lee

Published
44 min ago

Talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade deal between Asean and six Asia-Pacific countries, have reached a critical stage and could be "substantively concluded" soon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Speaking at the 50th Asean Economic Ministers Meeting, PM Lee said Asean has "exerted significant effort" to make progress on the RCEP, which also includes China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

He urged the signatories to "take a long-term view, keep up the momentum, engage constructively and with maximum flexibility" so that they can deliver a high-quality trade deal this year.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Go to our Asean microsite for more stories and commentaries

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2018, with the headline 'Good progress on RCEP talks, says PM Lee'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!