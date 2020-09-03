Global firms still keen to invest, do more here

Despite the depressed economic climate amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are companies that want to set up shop in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

One of these companies is a pharmaceutical company that wants to build a facility here to manufacture vaccines, and another is a company specialising in pandemic risk insurance, he noted, saying discussions were still ongoing and the companies are "hopefully on the way".

"These are all potential opportunities which are directly coming out of the crisis," he said.

Giving a sneak peek of investments in the pipeline, he told Parliament the Economic Development Board and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have told him many companies have expressed interest in coming to Singapore.

Some other companies keen to invest here include several Fortune 500 companies that are considering moving their regional headquarters here, as well as major financial institutions that want to grow their operations here - including IT and backroom operations.

Hyundai Motor has also announced plans to set up a major facility in Singapore to undertake research and development and develop future mobility technologies.

Amid a world in flux with societies under stress and politics becoming more divisive, PM Lee said, the companies find Singapore an attractive choice. "Companies are seeking a safe harbour, where the politics is stable, there is rule of law, the people are hard-working and united, and where the country will come through the pandemic safely, and have a bright future," he added.

"We take no joy in the troubles around the world, but it is a fact that in a troubled world, Singapore is one of the few trusted countries that stand out. And we must guard that reputation zealously."

He said the companies would create more jobs for Singaporeans, but would need to feel welcome and must be allowed to bring in some foreign talent to fill the positions that Singaporeans do not yet have the expertise for. "They will employ Singaporeans too, but they cannot be staffed by Singaporeans alone."

Once these global companies establish themselves here, Singaporeans will be able to take advantage of the opportunities they bring and pick up skills and knowledge from their foreign colleagues, he added.

Noting that this is how Singapore has always done it, he said pharmaceutical companies, for example, first began investing in Singapore some 20 to 30 years ago by building manufacturing plants, but later set up their regional headquarters and research labs here.

One such company is GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). PM Lee noted that GSK's site director is a Singaporean, Mr Lim Hock Heng, who started in 1992 as a production engineer, picked up skills and knowledge from his foreign colleagues, and rose through the ranks.

Now, Mr Lim, 59, oversees the pharmaceutical giant's Singapore sites, which manufacture key products for the whole world.

Some global banks too had helped to groom Singaporeans as the country looked to grow its financial sector after a major recession in the 1980s, said PM Lee.

Citibank, for instance, had hired Singaporeans even though it had thousands of staff from around the world to choose from.

That was how Ms Susan Kwek, then a diploma holder in computer science, got her start in the industry. She went on to hold operations and technology roles and now, at 58, oversees operations and technology in Citi Hong Kong.

She told The Straits Times that the opportunities and international exposure she got on the job had allowed her to constantly upgrade her skills and expand her network beyond Singapore.

In his speech, PM Lee said many more companies in the semiconductor, oil and gas, and information technology sectors have similarly groomed Singaporeans and put them in senior roles.

He asked MPs: "If we had not welcomed these companies in the past and encouraged them to bring in global talent, Hock Heng, Susan and others would have been deprived of these opportunities. Would we have been better off?"