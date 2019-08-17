Getting good people to join politics not just a PAP problem, but a national one: ESM Goh

SINGAPORE - It is getting more difficult to persuade people who are honest, dedicated, and able to join politics and serve Singapore, said Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

In a speech on Saturday (Aug 17) at the Marine Parade constituency dinner to mark National Day, Mr Goh stressed that the difficulty in getting good people to step forward is not just a problem for the People's Action Party (PAP), but a national one.

There would be grave consequences, he warned, if the PAP, or the opposition, cannot attract such people.

"If people who lack honesty, dedication and competence run the government, the sun must surely set on Singapore."

Mr Goh, who was Prime Minister from 1990 to 2004, was speaking to about 950 people gathered at Roland Restaurant for the dinner. Other Marine Parade MPs, including Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, were also present.

In his speech, Mr Goh recalled asking current Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to join politics when Mr Heng was Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Mr Goh was MAS Chairman at the time.

"Swee Keat said no. I approached him again, he said no."

Mr Heng relented when Mr Goh told him he had to do the job, finally accepting it as a "call of duty", Mr Goh shared.

Singaporeans want a future that is safe and stable, caring and compassionate, fair and just, Mr Goh said.

To make this a reality, there needs to be an innovative economy that could stay competitive, an enterprising people not afraid of hardship, and a strong and good government.

To achieve these strengths, the nation must find good and dedicated leaders - a task of increasing difficulty.

"Governing is an onerous and under-appreciated task," said Mr Goh.

"Many able people who have been approached are not prepared to give up their stable and successful careers for an uncertain and unglamorous political future," he added. The loss of privacy for themselves and their families due to social media was another factor.

While the current 4G team is honest, dedicated and able, it will be even stronger with more people from the private sector, he said.

"We need a well-rounded Cabinet with diverse expertise, knowledge and experiences. We also need a younger people to join them now to form the core of the 5G team."

In earlier remarks delivered in Mandarin at the dinner, Mr Goh said that the 4G team led by DPM Heng are capable and working well together.

"I am sure they will tell us their vision for Singapore in the coming general election, and lead us towards SG100."