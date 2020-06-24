GE2020: PAP candidates come from diverse backgrounds and represent different segments of society, says Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - The latest crop of new PAP candidates are a "very interesting and diverse" batch who have taken multiple pathways to achieve success, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Introducing the party's first four candidates for next month's polls, Mr Heng on Wednesday said party renewal is part of the process through which the PAP improves its ability to better serve Singaporeans and take the country forward.

Speaking at a virtual press meeting, Mr Heng said: "What has been very encouraging for us is that we have now seen many Singaporeans who have taken the opportunity of embarking on very different pathways, whether it is education or in their career aspirations, or in the courses they are interested in, and being able to make headway to develop themselves fully in this process.

"What is even more encouraging is that many of them have decided to step forward, so that they can share these experiences, they can continue this process of enabling more Singaporeans to succeed in the coming years."

Mr Heng said the party's new faces represent different segments of society, and therefore bring with them different issues and concerns to raise in Parliament.

On Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's decision to hold the election now, Mr Heng said Singapore will face many external challenges in the years ahead. Many critical decisions have to be made, and the strategy and action Singapore takes in the coming months will profoundly shape its future, he added.

This is why the decision was taken to hold the election on July 10, he said.

Mr Heng added that the PAP will contest all 93 seats in the polls. For this election, there are a total of 17 GRCs and 14 single-member constituencies.

He said: "We need to build the adaptive capacity of our society to overcome this crisis and to emerge stronger, so that we can have the ideas and creative energies of all our people to work together on a common purpose."

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, in a separate press conference to introduce four other new faces, echoed Mr Heng's views.

Mr Masagos said one common quality among PAP candidates is that they never stop learning, and that they have the desire to give back to society. Their actions give an insight into how committed they are in working for the community.

He said: "Do not just light your own candle - light a thousand candles before your light goes out," he said.

Responding to questions about why candidates were being unveiled at the party's Bedok headquarters and not at the constituency level like for the 2015 election, Mr Masagos said the decision was influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant candidates need to be introduced in a manner that was "safe, convenient, and also as productive as possible".