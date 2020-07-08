Singapore GE2020: National Solidarity Party says it will be 'auditors of the PAP' in closing message to voters

SINGAPORE - The National Solidarity Party (NSP) said it will be "auditors to the PAP" if it gets voted into Parliament.

Wrapping up the campaign in Sembawang GRC, NSP chief Spencer Ng, 40, said that any talk of a freak election was a scare tactic as the opposition's goal was to serve as a check and balance.

"In this immediate future that I can see, the opposition will not be the Government. But we will be the auditors of the PAP, and we need to be in Parliament in numbers to make this possible," said Mr Ng, who was accompanied by his running mates in Semabawang GRC, Mr Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, 72, Mr Sebastian Teo, 73, Mr Yadzeth Hairis, 57, and Mr Sathin Ravindran, 27.

He disagreed with remarks made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (July 6), who said at an online lunchtime rally that the opposition claims to be offering Singaporeans insurance in case they need it, while it was unclear if they would be able to pay out on the insurance.

Mr Ng said that the party had never set out to be an insurer in the first place. Instead, its role is to act as a regulator and auditor to the PAP, the "largest insurance company in Singapore".

Reflecting on the past nine days of campaigning, which kicked off on Nomination Day and wrapped up on Wednesday (July 8) before Cooling-off Day on Thursday (July 9), Mr Ng said the team had done its best in the face of the challenges they faced due to the Covid-19 situation. This included having a short time frame to put together social media materials and campaign videos, in place of rallies, and difficulties in conducting physical outreach to residents.

"We have tried to serve our residents as much as we can, and to convince them of the need to have their voices represented in Parliament... Hopefully, Singapore can get stronger and we will have a government that actually cares for and listens to the people."

Asked for his thoughts on the Sembawang team's chances at the election, Mr Ng said he hopes they will do better than in 2015, when they lost to the PAP with 27.72 per cent of the vote. "We've been seeing more residents reaching out to us, and showing us their support...If we are elected, we will look at what better plans we can put out (for the town). But if we don't get elected, we will work even harder the next five years."

The NSP is fielding its smallest slate at an general election since it left the Singapore Democratic Alliance in 2007.

It is fielding 10 candidates in two GRCs. Apart from Sembawang, the NSP has a team contesting Tampines GRC, comprising NSP president Reno Fong, 51, Mr Eugene Yeo Ren Yuen, 43, Mr Choong Hon Heng, 44, senior manager Mohamad Ridzwan, 58, and broker and recruiter Vincent Ng, 48.