S'pore GE updates, June 23: Polling Day on July 10, Nomination Day will be June 30

Dear ST reader,

Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10. The widely anticipated announcement on the date came as President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament and issued the Writ of Election. Read more about it here.

In a televised speech to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explained why he has decided to call the GE now. Here's a recap.

Yet to find out which constituency you will be in? You can check here.

Get more updates at: str.sg/GE2020

Nomination Day will be on Tuesday, June 30.

READ MORE

In a televised address, Mr Lee set out why he has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election. Watch it here.

READ MORE

Covid-19 has accelerated the shift towards more use of digital technologies in mere months, note experts.

READ MORE

Its slate of 20 candidates will likely sport fewer new faces compared with its last outing at the polls.

READ MORE

Click on a constituency, or enter your address or postal code, to find out more.

READ MORE

All voters will have temperatures taken at the start of the queue at polling stations. And, don't forget to wear a mask.

READ MORE

All you need to know about the election - from breaking news and analyses to videos and interactive graphics.

READ MORE