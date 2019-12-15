Fund-raiser scrapped after organiser is told police permit needed

A fund-raiser for cardboard collectors to have been held yesterday that would have included representatives from four opposition parties was cancelled, the event's organiser said last Friday evening.

The reason for the cancellation is that "the police did not want us to do this without a permit", said non-profit group Happy People Helping People in a Facebook post.

Earlier last Friday, the police had said that the event - titled A Mile In Their Shoes - "Leaders of Singapore" Fundraiser Special - had been assessed to be a public assembly and, hence, would need a permit under the Public Order Act.

This is because "the event goes beyond simply helping cardboard collectors, and appears to be politicising a social cause", it added.

Happy People had said last Thursday that representatives from the Singapore Democratic Party, Progress Singapore Party, Reform Party and the People's Power Party (PPP) would take part in the five-hour event, joining cardboard collectors in Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Chinatown, Jalan Besar and Bedok to gather cardboard.

The participating politicians would be taking part in the next general election, the group added.

Earlier last month, the group had said it had invited all Singapore political parties, including the People's Action Party, to take part in the event. The group had added that it would open accounts on fund-raising website Give.Asia for each political party.

People could donate to the party of their choice, and the money collected would then be distributed to the cardboard collectors.

PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng told The Sunday Times that he and another party member had planned to take part.

"We thought it was a very meaningful event... We can talk a lot but you have to experience things for yourself to learn empathy," he said, adding that the event would help politicians be more compassionate when formulating social policies.

Happy People is not a registered charity and had not applied for any licence under the House to House and Street Collections Act, the police said last Friday in a statement.

The police said they had advised Mr Mohammad Nafiz Kamarudin, who founded the group in 2013, to apply for a police permit last Thursday, but did not receive any application.

When contacted by The Sunday Times last Friday, Mr Nafiz said the police should "stop trying to control every single thing that we do".

Mr Nafiz also questioned why he was told to apply for a permit just two days before the event when he had posted about it weeks ago.

Asked for his thoughts on licensing such activities, Mr Goh said: "We shouldn't need a licence to show that we care."

• Additional reporting by Clement Yong