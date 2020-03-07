From The Backbench

ZAINAL SAPARI (PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC)

Improve prospects for Islamic teachers

Asatizah (religious teachers) play an important role in guiding and helping Singaporean Muslims to thrive while upholding religious values.

But a common complaint among these teachers is the limited opportunities to advance in their careers, Mr Zainal said.

He asked what the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore is doing to improve the situation, especially for talented individuals who have much to contribute.

He also asked what strategies will be adopted to ensure religious teachers' salaries are in line with those in the market.

NOMINATED MP YIP PIN XIU

Match sports sponsors' funds

The One Team Singapore Fund matches dollar-for-dollar cash donations to national sports associations (NSAs), but not for sponsorship funds, said Ms Yip, a Paralympian swimmer.

This regulation appears to penalise the NSAs for their efforts in getting sponsors, she said.

She suggested that concern about sponsors getting "double benefit"- marketing and recognition of their support for the sport - could be overcome by imposing conditions on the matched funds.

She also asked the Government to provide mental health support to athletes who have to leave a sport that is an integral part of their identity.

SAKTIANDI SUPAAT (BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC)

Roll out more volunteer centres

Volunteers help to strengthen social safety nets by aiding the needy, running community gardens, befriending vulnerable groups and looking out for environmental interests, said Mr Saktiandi.

"In short, they are crucial towards building up the resilience of a nation through encouraging cohesion and compassion."

The vital role they play is seen in the Covid-19 outbreak, like in the distribution of masks across the island.

He asked for volunteer centres to be rolled out to more towns to coordinate volunteering efforts. Such centres were started in seven towns last year.

NOMINATED MP TERENCE HO

Arts groups need help with expenses

The Covid-19 outbreak has not stopped the local arts community from doing its part to entertain Singaporeans, said Mr Ho.

But arts groups are running into problems as shows are postponed, cancelled or suffer low attendance.

He suggested the National Arts Council give rental rebates to groups housed in premises like the Goodman Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre.

He also proposed introducing shared professional services for arts groups, such as legal advice, audit and accounting services, to help cut their expenses.

Rei Kurohi