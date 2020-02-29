FromTheBackbench

CEDRIC FOO (Pioneer)

Connect all citizens, including the needy

The prestige of being ranked among the world's "smartest" cities is "scant success" if Singapore's citizens and businesses do not reap tangible benefits, Mr Foo said.

He asked how Smart Nation policies have benefited businesses and improved interactions with citizens. He also asked how the public service can show greater care and empathy in designing and delivering services.

He proposed a "digital buddy programme" for those who are not tech-savvy to get help from peers. Devices and broadband access should also be heavily subsidised for needy families, he added.

TIN PEI LING (MacPherson)

Digitalise some functions on govt apps

Smart Nation and digital government initiatives like MyInfo, as well as apps like OneService, Parking.SG and Moments of Life, have improved convenience for Singaporeans, said Ms Tin.

But she asked if some functions or decisions that involve the community could also be digitalised.

The OneService app, for example, could be enhanced to allow citizens to not only give feedback but also vote on Home Improvement Programmes or the colour schemes for their block during the periodic repairs and redecoration efforts, she suggested.

LOUIS NG (Nee Soon GRC)

Provide childcare sick leave for all

It is time to review childcare leave, said Mr Ng, adding that over a decade has passed since childcare leave provisions were increased.

He asked the Government to provide childcare sick leave on a per-child basis for all to "level the playing field".

The public service already provides this to its officers, Mr Ng noted. "This Government clearly feels that childcare sick leave is important for people who work for the Government. Why then would it not be important for the people we serve?" he asked.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP LEON PERERA

PMO and ministries: Is there duplication?

Mr Perera noted that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) houses functions that cut across ministries, including those relating to climate change, research and population. "The PMO has come to acquire coordinating and leadership roles in a number of areas where there would seem to be a more natural fit with domain ministries," he said.

He asked if all policymaking fields that function at the national level and cut across ministries will eventually come under the PMO.

"If so, how would we ensure that duplication of functions and expertise is minimised vis-a-vis domain ministries?"

Rei Kurohi