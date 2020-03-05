From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP ARASU DURAISAMY

Involve community in shaping Singapore

Singapore needs to get the community involved in its plans to rejuvenate the country as it will help foster a stronger sense of communal bonding, said Mr Arasu Duraisamy.

"The public will feel a stronger sense of ownership in the spaces they have helped to build and thus, there is a high chance of better utilisation of these rejuvenated spaces."

He also said there will be increasing trade-offs between greenery and other infrastructure development in the next phase of Singapore's greening journey.

The country must address this challenge, he added.

CHERYL CHAN (Fengshan)

Make common spaces more inclusive

Ms Cheryl Chan suggests that common spaces, such as neighbourhood playgrounds and gardens, be designed to accommodate people with disabilities.

She also urged planners to have sensors in the home that are linked to caregivers so that a person with special needs can live more independently.

Such people, she noted, are often confined to their home, school or places where they can be accompanied.

But "many people with special needs have hopes and goals in life just like any of us", she said. "Some of these can be achieved through thoughtful design aided by technology."

ONG TENG KOON (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC)

Lifts are an existential need for seniors

Mr Ong Teng Koon called for more to be done to give lifts to residents living in blocks where the lift does not stop on every floor. Doing so will ensure "everyone gets high-quality living regardless of when or where his flat was built", he said.

He has been asking in Parliament for lift upgrading at blocks 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise for several years. Many of the residents there are seniors, and some are wheelchair users, he said. "To them, having a lift is an existential need." He added that they get very vexed when they see public money spent on a garden under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme but not on the lift they have been asking for.

PNG ENG HUAT (Hougang)

Void decks at new BTOs like a maze

The void decks of new Build-To-Order (BTO) blocks "are no longer functional", said Mr Png Eng Huat.

"The number of pillars and walls has literally transformed the new void deck into a maze, forcing residents to use the service roads in their estate."

Also, the chairs and table in the void deck "have become hidden in secluded corners", he added.

He suggested that planners look at providing more barrier-free integration of precincts to surrounding built-up areas, so that residents on mobility aids or pushing baby prams can move around easily.

Calvin Yang