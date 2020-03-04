From The Backbench

PATRICK TAY (WEST COAST GRC)

Allow freelancers to join trade unions

Consider reviewing the Trade Unions Act so that freelancers can enjoy the benefits of belonging to a union, Mr Tay said.

He noted that the gig economy is expected to grow significantly in the next five to 10 years, but freelance workers are not permitted to be fully fledged union members under the Act.

Mr Tay urged the Manpower Ministry to work with the National Trades Union Congress to remove or relax this prohibition, allowing freelancers to become union members "without compromising or contravening traditional collective bargaining and representation".

LIM BIOW CHUAN (MOUNTBATTEN)

Ensure fair hiring practices

Mr Lim urged the Manpower Ministry to conduct constant checks on firms - whether they are financial institutions or large multinational companies - to ensure they are not discriminating against Singaporeans in their hiring practices.

He added that the ministry should take action against discriminatory businesses, as well as the staff responsible for such hiring decisions.

It should also name the firms involved, he said. "Unfair and discriminatory employment practices affect the harmony among Singapore residents and cause unfair resentment against foreigners who may be genuinely needed in Singapore due to their specific skills and expertise."

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DANIEL GOH

Do more for working mums

Clamp down on practices reflecting "motherhood bias", where women are marked as poor performers for juggling family responsibilities while fulfilling their work commitments, Associate Professor Goh said.

He also called for working mothers to be given the right to make flexi-work arrangements with their employers when these are workable.

"This Covid-19 emergency has shown that flexi-work arrangements can work for many jobs," Prof Goh said.

He added that a targeted programme to retrain and reskill unemployed mothers would help reintegrate them into the workforce.

MELVIN YONG (TANJONG PAGAR GRC)

Teach bosses about mental health

More has to be done to train supervisors and union leaders to identify employees with mental health conditions and respond to them, Mr Yong said.

"We know of companies that want to support their employees in the area of mental health, but do not know where to start," he added.

He also pointed out that many are afraid to talk about their mental health issues for fear of stigmatisation. "Therefore, we need to raise awareness and socialise mental health issues, so that we can build an ecosystem of support to help with the detection and early prevention of mental health issues."