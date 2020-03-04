From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP LIM SUN SUN

Use official apps for govt alerts in crises

Use channels like the SGSecure app to broadcast official government alerts in times of crisis, Professor Lim suggested.

The Government, she noted, uses platforms like WhatsApp to share updates on the Covid-19 outbreak.

"While I recognise the value of reaching out to people via platforms they are familiar with ... how secure and financially sustainable is it for us to use such third-party communication channels?"

The outbreak, she said, is an opportunity for Singapore to test, among other things, the mettle of its official communication channels and public education efforts.

YEE CHIA HSING (CHUA CHU KANG GRC)

Regulate use of facial recognition data

All facial recognition data collected by private commercial entities should not be stored beyond 24 hours, or linked to information such as consumer buying patterns, Mr Yee said.

Consent should be obtained for exceptions. Even then, a maximum length of time to store such data should be set, he added.

Noting that the use of technology is becoming more widespread, he said guidelines are imperative to prevent misuse and ensure personal data privacy.

"The possible abuse of such technology is mind-boggling if we do not have guidelines on its use," he said.

VIKRAM NAIR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Fortify critical info infrastructure

As digitalisation becomes a more important part of the daily lives of Singaporeans, so does the importance of safeguarding critical information infrastructure.

The key measures include shielding the critical data used in sectors such as aviation, healthcare, banking and finance, media as well as government, Mr Nair said. He sought an update on the Government's efforts to implement safeguards in these areas.

"The more we digitise and automate, the more important our critical information infrastructure becomes, and the greater the risk we face if something goes wrong here," he said.

NOMINATED MP MOHAMED IRSHAD

Help postal, parcel firms stay relevant

The rise of online commerce has disrupted the postal and parcel industry and raised customer expectations of such services, Mr Mohamed Irshad said.

Postal and parcel companies of today "need to be adaptable, relevant and innovative to keep pace with changing demands", he pointed out.

But apart from SingPost, few logistics providers in Singapore offer last-mile delivery services, he noted.

He wanted to know what the Government's plans are to transform the sector and ensure it can meet the new demands.