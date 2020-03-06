From The Backbench

SEAH KIAN PENG (Marine Parade GRC)

Make marriage prep courses affordable

Strong marriages are important to Singapore and to the couples themselves, said Mr Seah. Marriage preparation courses on such topics as negotiation and conflict resolution can thus be useful for young people planning to marry, he added.

But these courses can cost hundreds of dollars, he noted. He asked how such programmes could be made more accessible and affordable for couples.

He also argued that when a couple divorces, it should not be seen as an indictment of the courses.

There could multiple reasons for a break-up.

"If a marriage is abusive and unhappy, surely the best outcome is to step out of it. Divorce should not be seen as a failure but an option in relationships."

MURALI PILLAI (Bukit Batok)

Alter rule on 'rough sleepers' with homes

People have various reasons for sleeping in public places, said Mr Murali, citing a recent study that found some of these " rough sleepers" have homes but choose not to stay at home.

He said the Destitute Persons Act applies to any idle person found in a public place without a home, among other things. This means the law cannot make rough sleepers with a residential address take shelter at welfare homes for their health and well-being.

"I believe there is a case to remove the residency requirement," he said. "With the rough sleeper brought into institutionalised care, I'd think there will consequently be a better opportunity to resolve the underlying issues."

NOMINATED MP LIM SUN SUN

Define, protect digital rights of children

The digital world is ripe with opportunities but fraught with risks for today's young, said Professor Lim. Children are using devices at an earlier age and they must be protected from commercial and sexual exploitation online, she added.

Prof Lim said children are being targeted with content showing expensive toys and unhealthy habits, like vaping, or e-cigarette smoking. They are also being aggressively marketed to at various platforms.

"Even in the face of Covid-19, I believe our children are under greater threats from influencers than influenza."

She asked the Government to recognise, define and protect the digital rights of children.

DARRYL DAVID (Ang Mo Kio GRC)

Give non-working mums higher subsidy

The current framework for early childhood education subsidies gives a bigger subsidy to working mothers, said Mr David.

Non-working mums receive a smaller subsidy because it is assumed they can care for their children at home instead of sending them to full-day childcare.

"This has resulted in a peculiar situation where dual-income families could receive a higher level of pre-school subsidies than single-income families."

Some non-working mums also have to care for elderly family members. He asked what measures can be put in place to better support this group of mothers.

Rei Kurohi