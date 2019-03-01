From The Backbench

MS FOO MEE HAR (West Coast GRC)

Consider e-commerce, other taxes

Ms Foo urged the Government to study all possible streams of revenue to pay for increasing needs, and for the goods and services tax (GST) to be raised as a last resort, given its broad impact on society.

"Could the Government look instead at introducing e-commerce tax, a lift in gambling, tobacco and alcohol taxes, perhaps new sources of tax revenue from carbon and sugar, and more progressive personal income tax by introducing new and higher tax brackets including those (for) the super wealthy and high-income earners?" she asked.

MR LIANG ENG HWA (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC)

Fairer to tax current generation

Mr Liang said he agreed with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat that for recurrent spending such as healthcare, security and other social expenditures, where the current generation benefits, such spending should be funded with current taxation so that every generation pays its fair share.

"This approach would also instil spending discipline, as any further rise in recurring expenditures would have to be funded through more taxes. This in-built discipline will not only help keep our operating budget sustainable but also fairer ," Mr Liang said.

NOMINATED MP WALTER THESEIRA

Tax reliefs favour the wealthy

Associate Professor Theseira said tax structure has an important role to play in retirement adequacy, and noted that the Government grants income tax reliefs for retirement savings.

It also does not tax income from retirement accounts, except for the Supplementary Retirement Scheme at a concessionary rate.

"These tax advantages are a hidden subsidy to retirement for the rich because the value of tax relief depends on assessable income. High-income Singaporeans benefit much more than the low income do," he said.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DANIEL GOH

Let singles and men get maid levy relief

Associate Professor Goh noted that the foreign maid levy relief is given to married, separated, divorced and widowed women with schoolgoing children.

However, singles and married men are not eligible.

He noted that the policy objective is to encourage women to stay in the workforce, and urged the Ministry of Finance to expand the scope of the levy generously to cover all Singaporeans who engage maids to take care of children, elderly parents or people with disabilities. "This will then encourage all caregiving Singaporeans to stay in the workforce, regardless of gender and marital status," he said.

Aw Cheng Wei