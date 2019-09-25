Foreign meddlers seek to stir anger in societies by exploiting divisive issues: Expert

SINGAPORE - The target of foreign interference are the fault lines that already exist in society and can be exploited to stir anger and divisiveness, said an expert on Wednesday (Sept 25).

To guard against such threats, countries need to bridge the divides by having dialogues and being open, added Dr Janis Berzins, managing director of the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies at the National Defence Academy of Latvia.

The main conduit for such operations to succeed is anger, he said during a panel discussion on building resilience against foreign interference. "They require a sense that people have been wronged by a system that must be reformed."

He was speaking at a panel discussion on building resilience against foreign interference at the Parkroyal on Beach Road hotel, as part of the conference on Foreign Interference Tactics and Countermeasures organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Calling it a "moral crusade", Dr Berzins said the attackers take people's fears and turn them into anger by moralising them as being a result of the wrongdoing of the system.

"So by getting at the problems that already exist... then people might be angered and you use this anger against the government, the state and institutions, and the people accept it as some sort of moral crusade. It is a very powerful force to be explored," he added.

Dr Berzins did not think governments and politicians should use public relations to try and neutralise the effects of bad policy choices or incompetence.

Instead, they need to start a dialogue with society, to explain the logic and motivations behind public policy, he said.

"If we want to increase resilience, we need to tackle the source of influence. We need to reduce the structural problems in society that foreigners might exploit against us to neutralise us," he said.

"Doing this is our responsibility, because we cannot expect that other countries will not try to influence us," he added.

Fellow panellist, Professor Allan Rock, president emeritus and full professor of law from the University of Ottawa, said foreign interference is a threat not just during an election and it is "not always high tech".

He cited the 2011 Canadian elections, in which people working for one of the political parties organised a series of robo calls to voters identified as supporters of their opponents. They then gave the voters misinformation on where and when they could vote.

Professor Rock is part of the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, which brings together political, business and media leaders from Europe and the US to address foreign interference in elections.

The commission has proposed that a government "should convene a roundtable with the platforms and the tech companies, the Minister, members of the public and subject experts, and together work out a model code of conduct for the platforms", he said.

The code would require social media platforms to publish annual reports identifying steps they have taken to comply with it. If such a code cannot be created, the government should consider using regulations and enforcing them with penalties, he added.

"As an integral part of a national strategy to protect the elections, democracies will have to exercise the appropriate degree of influence over these private commercial interests, given their demonstrated power in the political sphere."

Mr Nicholas Fang, director of security and global affairs at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, noted that it is difficult in some cases to tell "if activism is genuine civil activism, or influence in the guise of activism, or well intended civil activism being used as a mule or as a proxy of foreign forces".

He said there is evidence suggesting activists focused on Singapore's political affairs obtained funding from foreign sources, and he went on to cite, among others, The Online Citizen and New Naratif websites.

To combat foreign interference, Mr Fang said a whole-of-nation approach is needed as it is inevitable that government-led initiatives will face resistance from a segment of the population.

So, the public and private sectors as well as non-governmental organisations need to work together to reach the people, he added.