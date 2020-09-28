Focus on healthy living and going green

About 80,000 residents have joined North West Community Development Council's (CDC) healthy living clubs, said Mr Alex Yam with a tinge of pride.

The district has a strong focus on healthy living and green initiatives, said Mr Yam, who is in his first term as mayor of the North West District.

"The number of people in the district who will enter the silver age will increase quite dramatically over the next 10 years," he said.

The CDC has thus been making sure its programmes cater to that specific demographic.

North West CDC was a pioneer in the formation of brisk walking clubs. Started by Mr Yam's predecessor, Dr Teo Ho Pin, the clubs have now spread across the island.

But that success also poses a challenge for the CDC - many of the health programmes tend to find favour with only women and older folk. "So our men, and our younger residents in the community - that's where we need to work a little bit harder to find ways to engage them in our programmes," said Mr Yam, who is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

"The basic mission of North West CDC is to build a caring and healthy community. That doesn't change despite the fact that we're in Covid-19 times. In fact, the mission is ever more important."

He also plans to continue rallying the 900,000 residents in the district to go green.

"We pride ourselves on trying to encourage as many of our residents to go green, where possible.

"Whenever there's a new Build-To-Order project coming, we encourage them to come join our programme to do a green audit, and encourage them to use energy-saving products."

The CDC will also be ramping up efforts to help residents tide over the tough times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, said Mr Yam.

For example, it broadened the scope of the Emergency Relief Fund in April - to include a wider range of circumstances - to provide families with relief in the interim. The fund, set up in 2014, was initially meant for families facing unforeseen and extreme circumstances such as household fires and the death of the family's sole breadwinner.

It also launched the Special Grant for Social Support in the same month to run local social support activities or programmes for the needy and vulnerable - to help them get through difficult situations such as losing their jobs or income, and family hardship.

Mr Yam said that beyond the pandemic, in the middle to long term, he hopes the CDC can help to enhance social cohesion in the community.

He said: "We talk about meritocracy and giving people the same starting point and same opportunities. But, right now, I think Covid-19 has shown that it's the outcomes that are perhaps more important.

"You may have the same starting point and the same opportunities, but if you have vastly varying outcomes, that's where this fabric of social cohesion can also start to fray.

"One of the roles I see for myself in the district is to ensure that whatever we do, we have in mind that people stay united... and we don't leave anybody behind."