First-term MPs say they are ready to helm new single seats

As they do on most Sundays, People's Action Party MPs Henry Kwek and Sun Xueling continued to meet residents in their Kebun Baru and Punggol West wards respectively yesterday.

With community events on hold, Mr Kwek visited coffee shops and markets, while Ms Sun, a senior parliamentary secretary, distributed fliers on how residents can maintain good personal hygiene.

It was also the first weekend since the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report was released on Friday. Both first-term MPs' wards will be carved out as single-member constituencies (SMCs) for the coming election, and they told The Straits Times they are prepared for the possibility that they may have to battle as solo candidates.

Meanwhile, Sengkang West MP Lam Pin Min, a senior minister of state, said he has met fellow MPs Teo Ser Luck and Charles Chong, whose wards will be part of the new Sengkang GRC, to make the "necessary arrangements". The new group representation constituency is tipped to be a hot seat contested by the Workers' Party (WP).

Yesterday, the WP urged the Government to "exercise judiciousness" in calling a general election, saying any decision should be made "in the best interests of Singapore, our democracy and the public health of Singaporeans". It added: "When the election is called, the Workers' Party will be ready and prepared for it - as we have been for the last four years. We will take the necessary precautions to run a fair and safe campaign."