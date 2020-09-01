Firms not allowed to wantonly discriminate against Singaporeans

In the current difficult economic climate, it is all the more important that Singaporeans are given fair opportunities to find meaningful work. Companies will not be allowed to practise wanton discrimination against local workers, Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said yesterday.

He told Parliament that Ministry of Manpower officers are working "doubly hard" on this front, and have been stepping up their scrutiny and enforcement actions.

The Government will give Singaporean job seekers a stronger boost "by working with businesses to give more serious consideration to Singaporeans when hiring, especially those who are wiling to adjust their expectations and adapt", he added.

Businesses are also expected to strive harder to strengthen their Singaporean core, he said in his maiden speech in the House.

But he reassured employers that Singapore will not turn away global talents and investments, as skilled foreign workers allow it to remain globally competitive and provide learning opportunities for citizens.

Dr Tan, who is also a Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, made these points as he pledged to support two key groups of workers - young graduates and mature workers - whom he said had a "growing concentration of disengaged Singaporeans".

"We must always remember that our workers are the heart of our economy, and we must help our workforce to emerge stronger from this crisis," he said.

Mature workers are "near and dear" to him, Dr Tan, 55, added. "Our mature workers in their 40s and 50s have contributed a good part of their lives to our economy," he said. They possess "a significant treasure of experiential knowledge and practice wisdom that cannot be replaced by or gleaned from academic pursuits or qualifications".

As they strive to prepare for new job roles, employers should consider them fairly and offer them good opportunities for improvement and progression, he added.

As for young graduates, Dr Tan said he has received feedback that they are worried about, among other things, getting a job in the current labour market. His message: "Although you may seem to have been dealt a difficult starting hand, we will do all we can to ensure that your generation will still flourish and fulfil your potential."

He also urged all job seekers, regardless of age and background, to be realistic in their expectations and to keep an open mind about available opportunities.

To continue to do well and thrive, Singapore must be exceptional, he said.

"Exceptional in our dreams and aspirations, exceptional in our execution and implementation, and most important of all, exceptional in the way we care for one another and carry one another."

Responding to a question from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on whether stepping up action entailed raising the budget for the anti-discrimination watchdog Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), Dr Tan said the ministry is looking at beefing up resources to scrutinise unfair hiring practices.

As for whether the ministry was still seeing errant or uncooperative employers in spite of the Fair Consideration Framework, introduced in 2014 to ensure fair hiring for Singaporeans, Dr Tan said that besides monitoring such firms, MOM will work with them to understand how they had too many foreign workers.

"That is the kind of engagement I was alluding to. Suffice to say, today we have stepped up, we are all working very hard to make sure that the companies work with the relevant authorities to ensure that fair hiring, non-discriminatory practices are more prevalent," he added.