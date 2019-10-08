Family of dead girl said relatives minding toddler: Minister

The family of the two-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her parents - and whose remains were found in a pot in a Chin Swee Road flat - had told social workers and staff from government agencies that she was being looked after by relatives.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, said in a parliamentary reply released yesterday: "Based on what the family members had said at that time, and the interactions that the family had with the different agencies, the officers and social workers did not suspect that the child had gone missing or had come to any harm.

"A two-year-old child will generally have no interaction, on a regular basis, with agencies."

Mr Lee said more details of the case will be given in court, adding that what the family members said and did in their interactions with agencies and social workers over the years would be relevant to ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings.

He was responding to four MPs who asked about the case that had gripped Singapore as the toddler's death was not detected for five years until it came to light last month.

The girl's parents were charged in court on Sept 17 with murdering their daughter. The couple, who are believed to have at least three children, cannot be named due to a gag order.

The other children are under stable alternative care arrangements, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said previously. It also said the ministry will continue to provide necessary support to ensure their safety and welfare, and "review how the network of agencies and community organisations can be further strengthened".

The couple have been remanded for psychiatric observation and are due to return to court later this month.

In the written reply, Mr Lee said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has confirmed that the child's birth was registered.

Over the years, he said, the family had been in contact with various government and community agencies. These included the MSF's Social Service Office (SSO) and Child Protective Service, Home Team agencies, the Ministry of Education, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and family service centres. These interactions were for various reasons, such as financial assistance, childcare issues, education and pre-school matters.

Mr Lee said the family had previously approached the SSO to apply for financial assistance. The SSO had also linked the family up with a family service centre to help improve the family's well-being.

The family also had previous interactions with the Child Protective Service, which determines whether children in a family with safety concerns are adequately provided for and works with the family to put in place a plan to address the concerns.

The ECDA engaged the family as part of the pre-school outreach programme, which aims to reach out to lower-income families with children not enrolled in pre-school.