Falling out over business morals, says witness

A company director being tried for bribery became furious when his business partner wanted to withdraw his shares from their firm, and allegedly wanted to report him to the authorities.

Chia Sin Lan, 63, had told Mr Tay Eng Chuan in a text message in August 2016 that he was "angry" and wanted to invite him to "drink coffee". Mr Tay told the State Courts yesterday he understood that to mean Chia wanted to report him to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Details of the falling out between the pair emerged on the ninth day of a corruption trial. The case centres on more than $107,000 in bribes - including karaoke sessions, dinners and free use of a mobile phone line - that Chia allegedly gave to Ang Mo Kio Town Council's former general manager Wong Chee Meng.

This was for allegedly advancing the business interests of Chia's firms, 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise.

During Mr Tay's sixth day on the stand, he was also cross-examined by Wong's lawyer, who said Wong had paid part of the expenses during a KTV outing in 2016.

Mr Tay told the court yesterday he wanted to withdraw his shareholding from 19-NS2 because there was "no meaning to it".

He told Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue that he had misgivings on several counts.

Mr Tay mentioned, for example, his role in the employment of Wong's daughter-in-law, Ms Stella Le Thi Hien, at a firm called 4-Ever Engineering. Ms Le's wages were paid by 19-NS2, which Mr Tay said had been Chia's idea.

Mr Tay said his role was to reimburse 4-Ever for Ms Le's salary every month, using cash. Based on court documents, Ms Le received more than $8,200, over a period of about six months in 2016 - part of the 54 counts of bribery the prosecution has brought against both Chia and Wong.

Mr Tay said: "So after seeing all this, these are related to bribery. And (it has) differed from our original principles when we founded the company and (its) business morals. I feel that it is better to withdraw my shares."

But when Mr Tay wanted out, Chia sent him a photo showing a debit card which was registered to Mr Tay's own company, and also a mobile phone SIM card. This debit card - which Chia had asked Mr Tay to apply for - was allegedly used to entertain Wong.

Mr Tay said: "He (Chia) is telling me that he will use this debit card and this handphone SIM card, to report me to CPIB."

Mr Tay told the court that he could not be sure if the SIM card in Chia's photo was the one given to Wong to make calls to China. Chia had asked him to apply for the mobile phone line, Mr Tay said in earlier court proceedings.

After the prosecution wrapped up its questioning, Wong's lawyer Melanie Ho cross-examined Mr Tay. Ms Ho established with Mr Tay that at a KTV session in 2016, hostesses were engaged to entertain the guests. Mr Tay agreed with Ms Ho that these services would be paid in cash, separate from the drinks.

She asked Mr Tay if he was aware that Wong had paid for drinks and for the KTV room that evening. Mr Tay replied that he did not know as he had left early that night.

Mr Tay was also questioned about a handwritten ledger for 19-NS2's cash account, that was maintained by Chia and himself. The ledger had been scrutinised in earlier court proceedings, as it contained records of the alleged spending on Wong.

Ms Ho sought to show that various expenses were claimed against the same account, such as meals with business associates, funeral contributions, and spa sessions.

The trial continues today.