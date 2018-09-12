Experts identify a crucial factor for Asean to realise its full potential

HANOI - As one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Asean holds much promise, but its potential can be fully realised only if it puts in place the right strategies for everything, from trade to urban planning, experts said on Wednesday (Sept 12).

Asean central bankers, banking heads and management consultants attending the World Economic Forum on Asean, said at a panel discussion on the economic outlook in Asia that they are upbeat about the prospects for the region, given its young population and growing middle class.

But CIMB Bank chairman Nazir Razak noted that much more could still be done to promote deeper economic ties among Asean nations.

While investments by Asean countries in each other's economies has risen tremendously in the past few decades, intra-Asean trade has not grown as quickly, he noted.

"There are some nitty-gritty issues that we need to solve. If you look at e-commerce, I have a client called FashionValet and they tell me that it is faster for them to export to the UK (United Kingdom) than to Jakarta," he said.

The reason, he said, is that while Asean has drastically reduced trade tariffs with each other, non-tariff barriers "have shot through the roof".

The trade war being waged by the United States against its major trading partners may thus be a blessing in disguise, Mr Nazir added.

"It might force us to work together and do more business together."

Rapid technological change will also require Asean to work more closely together, said McKinsey & Company global managing partner Kevin Sneader.

"The markets in which we're now competing in... require some scale. And that scale would not be satisfied by the smaller Asean companies," he said.

"It can only be satisfied if Asean can unlock the 650 million people that live in this part of the world."

At a separate panel discussion on how Asean can improve the resilience of its infrastructure amid climate change, rapid population growth and natural disasters, The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor noted that Asia has borne the brunt of many natural calamities in recent decades, including the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the 2011 Japanese tsunami and the recent Kerala floods in India that killed more than 350 people.

The United Nations Secretary-General's special representative for disaster risk reduction, Ms Mami Mizutori, noted that between 2006 and 2015, Asia Pacific nations lost US$46 billion a year to natural disasters.

"It is not only that we are, here in Asia, in a tropical cyclone belt with extensive seismic activity that makes us disaster-prone," she said. "If you have rapid urbanisation, unresilient infrastructure and poor land management, these are risk factors, too."

Mr Joachim von Amsberg, the vice-president of policy and strategy at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, said it is not enough for building projects to be designed and built with resilience in mind.

"It has to start with spatial planning - where people settle, where developers put up their high rises," he said.

It is also important to think about people and how their behaviour could affect the risk level of a built environment, he added.

For instance, a city seeking to improve its resilience to floods could study where people settled and how they deal with waste, he said.

"How do you induce people not to settle in flood-prone areas? Where do people throw their garbage? Do they throw it in the canals, which means the drainage system fails to serve its purpose?"