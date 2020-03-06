Electric m-cycle riding licence to be tiered according to power

Electric motorcycles will be governed by a tiered licensing format which pegs rider eligibility to the vehicle's power - just like conventional motorbikes.

The Land Transport Authority announced yesterday that Class 2B licence holders will be able to ride electric models producing up to 15kW of power, while Class 2A holders will be able to ride models generating up to 25kW. Class 2 holders can ride anything above 25kW.

This is similar to the current regime governing combustion engine bikes, with the tiers capped at engine displacements of 200cc, 400cc and above 400cc, respectively. Engine size is a proxy for power.

Road tax for electric motorcycles will be aligned with tax for conventional motorcycle models of an equivalent power output.

But on top of that, riders will have to pay a flat lump sum tax, like electric car owners. This tax is to offset the loss in fuel duty revenue.

Another change was announced to pave the way for the debut of electric two-wheelers. From next month, electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10kW will be allowed on public roads. Currently, only models producing no more than 10kW, or about 13.6hp, are allowed.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary yesterday said the move will add to the cleaner vehicle options available.

Also from April 1, electric motorcycles with a top speed of 50kmh and above will be allowed on expressways.

Previously, electric two-wheelers were not allowed on highways because the only ones available here were scooters with a top speed of 50kmh, and were deemed too slow for highway traffic. Their limited range was also a concern, as a stalled machine could pose safety issues.

Industry players are sceptical that electric motorcycles will take off even with the new measures.

Singapore Motorcycle Trade Association vice-president Norman Lee said for one thing, electric motorcycles are not accorded any incentives, unlike electric cars.

On top of that, they are liable for additional road taxes in the form of the annual flat lump sum tax, which electric cars are liable for too.

Mr Lee said charging will be a challenge, too. "About 70 per cent of electric motorcycles have removable slot-in batteries," he said. But because of the spate of fires linked to personal mobility devices being charged at home, he said the authorities are reluctant to allow such batteries to be charged in residences.

"As for motorcycles with charging ports, are they allowed to park in electric carpark spaces while being charged?" he asked, noting that there are no charging points for electric motorcycles here.

He said the tiered licences may hit "a workhorse like the Honda Super Four". Currently, it falls within Class 2A, but will be classified as Class 2 if an electric version generates the same output.

Christopher Tan