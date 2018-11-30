MPs to pay $250 a year for parking at Parliament House

SINGAPORE - From next year, all MPs, including Non-Constituency and Nominated MPs will be charged $250 a year for a permit to park at Parliament House for official business, said the Clerk of Parliament on Friday evening (Nov 30).

But elected MPs can also use the permit to park in any Housing Board (HDB) carpark, including season parking lots, when they do constituency work.

They, however, will have to pay the prevailing short-term parking charges through the electronic parking system or the Parking.SG mobile app.

Currently, only elected MPs can apply for an annual parking permit for which they pay $365 to cover parking charges at HDB carparks and Parliament House. This is about one-third the prevailing HDB season parking rate for one year.

The issue came under the spotlight earlier this year following the Government's decision to start charging teachers for parking in their schools.

It raised questions on whether MPs pay similar fees when in Parliament on official business.

At the time, the Ministry of National Development said MPs are not charged the full parking rate because they "do not park overnight or full day at their constituencies".

Related Story Do MPs and grassroots volunteers pay for parking?

It added that it would continue to review and update MPs' parking rates regularly to keep pace with the prevailing HDB parking rates.