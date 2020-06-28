DPP will not contest, will support RP, PPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday announced it will drop out of the general election and not contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, as well as Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs, constituencies it had earlier indicated it was eyeing.

With the dissolution of the Singapore First (SingFirst) party, this means that there are currently 10 opposition parties looking to contest the upcoming general election.

DPP will instead support the informal alliance with Reform Party (RP) and People's Power Party (PPP), its secretary-general said as it accompanied PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng on his walkabout at MacPherson Market and Food Centre.

Mr Goh, 50, is contesting the single-member constituency.

DPP secretary-general Mohamad Hamim Aliyas said the party will actively help these other parties in their campaigning.

Speaking to the media, the 57-year-old said: "Right now the focus is on this general election and how we can still support each other, like how we are showing support for Mr Goh...we have to be very collaborative in our political alliance."

After earlier announcing its interest in the three constituencies, DPP held talks with the RP, PPP, and SingFirst, to discuss the possibility of avoiding three-cornered contests with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

But nothing was concluded.

The Singapore People's Party (SPP) has since announced it plans to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, while PSP plans to stand in the single-seat constituencies of Marymount and Kebun Baru.

Looking ahead, Mr Hamim, a businessman, said that the DPP hopes to expand by recruiting more volunteers and continue working on the ground. "After the election, hopefully our energy stays strong and we still have good health, we will go to the ground and meet the people and survey the constituencies and discuss how to make... things better for the residents," said Mr Hamim.