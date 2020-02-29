DPM to businesses: Be creative and seize opportunities

Businesses must be willing to bear the transitional pains, to be creative and resourceful, and to seize opportunities where others see challenges, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament yesterday.

He said Singapore must move fast to secure growth and jobs in the new economic landscape or face irrelevance as the global economy undergoes major changes, noting that the Republic's journey of economic transformation began four years ago when the Committee on the Future Economy was formed.

These efforts have boosted productivity and created more and better jobs for locals, he added.

Last year, 51 per cent of full-time employed local workers earned a gross monthly income of at least $4,000, excluding employer Central Provident Fund contributions.

This compares with 37 per cent of local workers who earned at least $4,000 in 2010, in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, pointed out that Singapore is acting swiftly to secure its external economic space, to create new opportunities and room for manoeuvre in an increasingly fragmented economic order. It is also boosting the innovation, growth and transformation capacity of its enterprises and industries, he said.

Building up strong local capabilities and ecosystems for innovation, he added, is critical to the nation's economic success and resilience.

Singapore has expanded its research and development investments into new areas and technologies, enabling it to transform its manufacturing and services sectors, as well as create new growth clusters in areas such as urban solutions and sustainability, and agri-food technology.

The Government is mobilising and partnering industries and firms to take ownership of their economic transformation, Mr Heng added. "Business leaders must have the mental agility and dynamism to experiment, and the resourcefulness to overcome constraints," he said, noting that these leaders will receive support from the Government from the Enterprise Leadership for Transformation (ELT) Programme, which was announced in this year's Budget.

Institutes of higher learning, such as the Singapore Management University, have also linked up with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to support the ELT programme, and ESG will bring more partners on board the programme in the coming months, he said.

He pointed out that partnership among businesses at an industry level is also important. "Even as businesses compete with one another and seek to differentiate themselves, cooperation can help them do better, such as by forming alliances to capture opportunities overseas or collaborating to test-bed sector-wide solutions."

BAND TOGETHER TO REAP GAINS Even as businesses compete with one another and seek to differentiate themselves, cooperation can help them do better, such as by forming alliances to capture opportunities overseas or collaborating to test-bed sector-wide solutions. DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HENG SWEE KEAT

He cited the Singapore Poultry Hub - a joint venture among five poultry producers and processors - as another example of how collaboration between businesses reaped gains. "By working together, these poultry producers were able to achieve the scale needed to transform a labour-intensive process."

The hub's smart factory will harness emerging technologies to raise productivity by 26 per cent and production capacity by 70 per cent.

Mr Heng said the economic transformation efforts have begun to bear fruit. Besides more and better jobs being created, productivity has also grown in the last three years, and Singapore's enterprises are entering new markets.

The nation has continued to attract investment despite economic headwinds, with the Economic Development Board attracting $15.2 billion of investment commitments last year, and local employment has also grown in the last 10 years, he noted.

He said: "At its heart, economic transformation involves the courage to brave transitional pains as we change the way we do things.

"If we can all move forward with the can-do spirit of initiative and partnership that we have shown in the past weeks, I am confident we will build strong firms that can grow and compete in the global arena, and create good jobs for all Singaporeans."