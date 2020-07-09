Diverse voices key to tackling changes ahead: Pritam

A constructive opposition presence in Parliament will improve policies, said Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, adding that it was important to have a team of diverse voices working to help Singapore cope with the changes that are to come.

Speaking on the final day of campaigning, Mr Singh returned to the party's campaign slogan - Make Your Vote Count - to once again make the case that having opposition MPs would help the country cope with its challenges.

Amid the job losses that will come as the coronavirus pandemic batters the economy, and a population that is ageing and changing the shape of society, it has become even more important to "have a good team of MPs, including opposition MPs, working for a good outcome for Singapore", he said.

Once again, he raised the spectre of an opposition wipeout.

"There is a real risk of a Parliament dominated completely by elected PAP (People's Action Party) MPs. And is that a good outcome for Singapore? I would suggest it's not. And my concern for that kind of situation is that the solidarity that is required to keep our country together will weaken in such a situation."

The need for opposition members in Parliament, even as the country grapples with the health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19, has been one of WP's key messages during this campaign.

In its first election with Mr Singh at the helm, WP has also sought to stress that it will be a constructive presence in Parliament, and not one that is there to needle the PAP.

Mr Singh said the party will speak up for workers, especially those who will lose their incomes in the coming months as retrenchments hit.

In the longer term, he said the party will also speak up when the ratio between locals and foreigners in the economy comes up for review as the population ages and the resident labour force participation peaks.

Another of the party's key messages has been to deprive the PAP of its parliamentary super majority through electing opposition MPs into Parliament, rather than Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).

Mr Singh yesterday again tried to persuade voters about the drawbacks of the NCMP scheme.

While the PAP has said the scheme guarantees at least 12 opposition voices in Parliament, the WP has said it is there to hobble the opposition.

Mr Singh said NCMPs do not even have a place to hold Meet-The-People Sessions and cannot embed themselves in the community.

"We've repeatedly shared with the public that this scheme does not allow an opposition MP to embed himself or herself in the community, so you don't get that sort of feedback directly from your residents."

Referring to Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's argument that the scheme helps to stabilise Singapore's system and is akin to an outrigger for a boat, Mr Singh said: "I think it's an outrigger for the PAP."

On the last day of campaigning, WP held two walkabouts with former chief Low Thia Khiang, one in Hougang in the morning, and one at Kovan Market and Food Centre in the evening.

Last night at Kovan, Mr Low made clear that he was playing only a supporting role, declining to answer a question put to him by the media and directing it to Mr Singh.

The 63-year-old had retired from electoral politics alongside party stalwarts Png Eng Huat and Chen Show Mao before the start of the campaign, prompting observers to regard the election as one where the party would be more focused on consolidation than growth.

It is contesting in four group representation constituencies - Aljunied, Marine Parade, East Coast and Sengkang - and Hougang and Punggol West SMCs, fielding a slate of 21 candidates, fewer than in 2015.

During the campaign, one of the party's candidates for Sengkang GRC, Miss Raeesah Khan, 26, made the news after her Facebook posts alleging racial and religious discrimination by the police and courts, surfaced on social media. Police are investigating after a report was filed against her.

Asked to rate his party's chances at the polls tomorrow, Mr Singh said "it's going to be a tough election", but the party has given it its best shot.

Despite the difficulties presented by campaigning during a pandemic, he said, the party has tried its best to reach out to voters and put across its messages.

"We've tried to put the best slate of candidates together, and we've fought the campaign the way we've wanted to fight the campaign - plain, on the issues, on the facts," he said.

Asked about the support the party has received online, including from some who are backing Ms Raeesah, Mr Singh said he was cautious about translating online sentiment into votes.

"In the online world, it's a unique political economy there, there are echo chambers, and it can give you a false sense of comfort as to what the position is on a particular issue. So, as far as the WP is concerned, our focus has always been to work hard on the ground, because that's where it really matters."

In a video WP shared just shy of midnight, Mr Singh thanked the party's candidates for their "tremendous courage" in standing for the election with an opposition party.

He also thanked voters. He said: "On 10th of July, please remember to wear your mask and follow the instructions of the election officers, and go back home safely. Stay safe, Singaporeans."