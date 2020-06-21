Digitalisation, jobs discussed in virtual dialogue with govt leaders

Singapore's push to go digital is not going to be a walk in the park, some people said at a virtual dialogue with three government leaders on Friday.

"A digital society has several advantages, such as online payments, digital communication and e-businesses," said a student at the two-hour session in Mandarin on Zoom.

But the level of data security is not up to par, he added, citing the 2018 SingHealth data breach that compromised the records of 1.5 million patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's.

His concern was augmented by an older man's observation that some seniors struggle to keep up with the changes.

Digitalisation and caring for the more vulnerable were among the main issues that came up at the session organised by national feedback and engagement unit Reach.

About 200 people from all walks of life were at the dialogue with Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu as well as Senior Ministers of State Sim Ann and Chee Hong Tat.

Seniors struggling with digitalisation feel it is happening too quickly, said the man.

It is made worse by the language barrier when interfaces are only in English, he noted.

"Society could be divided based on those who know how to use technology, and those who don't - and they could be left behind."

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann said help is available, citing that about 1,000 digital ambassadors will help stallholders and seniors learn the skills.

Also, in-person digital clinic sessions had been held at public libraries and other community spaces before the Covid-19 outbreak forced a pause on such activities.

More will be done to reduce the risk of data being stolen, she said, for example, by improving public education and cyber security.

Ms Sim added: "In a completely non-digital society, people will lose out on opportunities, convenience and economic benefits. We want to welcome digitalisation, and will do what we can to guard against cybercrime."

Other topics of concern were jobs and the economy.

Concerned about the grim economic outlook and a possible "wave of retrenchments", one man asked: "How will the Government think of ways to strengthen the economy, for instance, by looking at new opportunities for growth?"

A woman told Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit small and medium-sized enterprises hard.

She asked for greater flexibility with some regulations during this period - for instance, by letting firms extend certain contracts where workers are affected by the coronavirus.

Replying, Mr Chee said the authorities will listen to feedback, and cited the case of some food outlets seeking permission to move some tables and chairs outside, given the rules on safe distancing within their premises.

"We discussed it with the relevant authorities and agreed that if it didn't affect safety, it would be all right," he said.

"We are willing to re-examine various regulations, and see if there are adjustments we could make to support firms or help them innovate and transform during this period."

The dialogue, titled Renewing Singapore's Social Compact, also saw the ministers stress the importance of staying united and reaching out to those in need.

Said Ms Fu: "The social compact isn't limited to the relationship between the Government and the people. The relations between people play a bigger part."