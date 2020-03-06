Cycling path network to almost double by 2023 - two years ahead of target

The cycling path network will be almost doubled to 800km by 2023 - two years ahead of schedule, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min yesterday.

All Housing Board towns will have cycling paths by 2023.

Said Dr Lam: "We previously announced that there would be 750km of cycling paths by 2025. We will bring this milestone forward by two years."

The network will grow further to 1,000km by 2026, which will see eight in 10 HDB residents living about 250m away from the nearest cycling path, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

This expansion is part of the Government's $1 billion Islandwide Cycling Network Programme.

The move to expedite the expansion of the network was prompted by concerns from e-scooter users about safety, after they were banned from the 5,500km of footpaths last November.

MPs including Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) and Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan had asked for updates on the cycling path network.

The final goal will still be to triple the current network from 440km to 1,320km by 2030, said Dr Lam, but with more of these projects to be completed earlier.

This cycling path density is comparable to cities such as Amsterdam or Copenhagen, and will also allow residents to reach their nearest town centre within 20 minutes by walking, cycling or riding, he added.

He said residents can look forward to cycling plans for their towns within the year, with the Land Transport Authority working with government agencies and local communities on these.

"Towns which currently lack cycling paths or have many active mobility device users will have cycling paths built first," said Dr Lam.

"For towns with cycling path networks, we will continue to enhance connectivity, so that residents can enjoy more seamless access to key transport nodes and amenities like the town centre, MRT stations, eateries and malls."

He also reiterated previous statements by the Transport Ministry that roads and grass verges could be repurposed for cycling paths.

"With these developments, more journeys can be carried out entirely on the cycling path network."