Cutting red tape and need for interaction at public agencies among suggestions

Several MPs gave suggestions in Parliament yesterday on how to keep Singaporeans safe and help them cope with the immediate fallout of the coronavirus crisis, ahead of the "circuit breaker" which kicks in today.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) asked if the Government could take steps to reduce the need for interaction at public agencies, giving Singaporeans greater peace of mind.

For instance, those receiving financial help that will expire during this period could have it automatically renewed, she said.

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) noted that the current application and approval process for ComCare aid takes around one to 11/2 months.

He urged the Government to "exercise some flexibility in the necessary norms, cutting short the red tape that could cause a delay in rendering the much-needed assistance".

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) suggested that employer and employee Central Provident Fund contributions be put on hold for the next few months, to reduce manpower costs and increase workers' take-home pay.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) said the Government could intensify efforts to match the "haves" in society with money to spare, with charities who could do with a helping hand.

He noted that it has been hard going for charity organisations since the coronavirus outbreak began, especially smaller and medium-sized groups.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) said that in the longer term, encouraging the growth of urban farming in Singapore can help to ensure the country's food supplies.

He added that the pandemic has highlighted Singapore's vulnerability in food security.

"The vulnerability of Singapore's food supplies has never been clearer. While we have always diversified our supply lines to obtain food from many different countries, Covid-19 is affecting every country," he said.

While he hoped that another Covid-19-like pandemic would not happen for the next 100 years, he said "it would be wise for us to think of how to invest in home-grown food".

"We could encourage the creation of farm plots around office buildings which staff can use to grow vegetables, not just for sustenance, but also their well-being."