Creating jobs for residents hardest hit by pandemic

Many residents in the North East District work in the aerospace and aviation sectors, and they are among those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The district's mayor Desmond Choo said the North East Community Development Council (CDC) has been doing its best to help them, such as by finding jobs in the Pasir Ris or Tampines areas where many of them live so they do not have to travel too far for work.

He said creating jobs and helping to link residents with opportunities are among the top priorities for the CDC and for him in his new term as mayor.

Residents in the area have started to rely more on the CDC for jobs and social assistance support, especially because of the pandemic, added Mr Choo, who is also a labour MP and an MP for Tampines GRC.

"It's in a crisis like this that you see the work, the foundations we have worked on over time. If we had not built up those relationships with corporates and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), then we would not be able to place our people quickly through our job business centres."

Mr Choo said that apart from job centres run by Workforce Singapore, the CDC runs five of its own.

He said he plans to get the district, which has about one million residents, to tap the expertise of SMEs in the area.

He wants to create a network of young SME bosses keen to make a social impact, such as by giving advice on how to run certain projects on the ground.

"I think this is what the CDC should do - identify talent. Otherwise, they might be rather scattered. We should give them an outlet and platform for them to express their talent, express how the resources may be better used."

The CDCs will also need to step up efforts to go digital, said Mr Choo.

"That means the way we communicate, the way we raise funds, the way we deliver services has to go digital," he added.

North East CDC has been working hard on this. For example, last year, it held a one-day event on responsible gaming by using the game Mobile Legends and bringing in professional players to attract the crowds.

This year, amid the pandemic, the event went online.

At the same time, there was a side event where mental wellness professionals shared tips on gaming responsibly and how to identify the signs and symptoms of gaming addiction. Parents and caregivers were also invited to learn how to manage stress.

Mr Choo said: "We were able to reach out to people that we otherwise couldn't last year because now, the timing and the access worked out a lot easier. We were also able to bring down costs significantly compared with hosting a physical event.

"As a mayor, my job is to continue to learn about new solutions to problems. Now, we have a solution that was not available before, so through gaming, we can introduce mental wellness.

"That is where inventiveness and innovation can come about, if you pull together different threads of resources."