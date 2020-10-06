Covid-19 rules may be eased if situation is under control: Gan

Safe distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 can be further eased, including the five-person limit for social gatherings, if Singapore can keep the pandemic under control, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

He was responding to several MPs on the easing of Covid-19 rules here, as community cases remain low. The authorities here are being careful in reopening Singapore, as they have learnt from the experiences of other countries, he added.

Details on plans to move towards phase three will be provided in the coming weeks, he told the House.

