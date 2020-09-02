Compassion, kindness and consensus for a better Singapore

For Singapore to truly embrace diversity, its people should seek consensus and not conflict, even as more alternative voices join the chorus, said Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC).

Here are excerpts from her speech in Parliament yesterday:

I'm encouraged to see our electorate maturing, and many people from different backgrounds stepping up to contest the last general election, offering different perspectives, aspiring to a better Singapore.

Healthy competition is good, as we challenge each other to do better. And in the end, the nation benefits.

However, when people take the adversarial process to its extreme and assert their opinions in a very vicious manner, there is a danger of society being divided and polarised.

During the campaign, in the online space, especially, we saw some constructive discourse, but also some malicious comments being passed, vitriolic remarks being expressed and personal attacks being made, which strayed from the substance of the debate and became an attempt to bring people down instead.

We have been seeing some negative conduct on the Internet for some time now. There is increasing cognisance of cancel culture, which is causing some concern.

The Internet and social media have amplified and caused an evolution of this phenomenon and its repercussions. For one thing, online, a certain issue or matter can go viral very quickly, and a mob mentality can form, long before facts can be verified or discussed.

Second, the distraction of all the attacks takes attention away from the substance of the matter, which is often then lost in the flood of comments and criticism.

A more serious side effect is that those with genuine views become muted, as they fear being judged or lynched by the angry mob.

We have much to learn from the experiences of other countries.

However, as we look to others for lessons to develop norms in our nation, we must pause to appreciate the impact... in our context.

We should be cautious not to jump on the bandwagon and copy and paste the playbook in other countries without adjusting (it) for our needs.



In particular, we must be keenly aware of our special demographics. As a multiracial, multi-religious society, multiracialism is a value we hold dear.

We must therefore ensure that in our debates and discussions, we are mindful of the impact of our comments and the danger of fraying our social fabric if we pit one group against the other.

As individuals, we all have a personal responsibility - responsibility to behave fairly and call out any action that threatens healthy discussions.

Beyond having safe spaces or discussions online and even offline to truly shape norms, we need to translate our discussions into real action.

I hope to do my part to make this world kinder, more compassionate, more accepting of differences.

I hope to make this place a better place for my son, Ayden. Ayden, as many of you know, has Down syndrome. As a parent, I worry about how he will be treated when he grows up. I wonder if people will be patient with him, whether they will be kind and whether he will have the support he needs to live well.

I'm happy to hear that there will be stronger support for special needs students.

When we talk about improving infrastructure, it is not enough to just build ramps and a few inclusive playgrounds. We must really nudge behaviours to facilitate and make it convenient for those who have disabilities to join in all the activities that others are involved in.

When we talk about creating awareness and being inclusive in workplaces, it is not enough to just incentivise employers to employ people with disabilities. We must encourage understanding and conversations amongst employers and co-workers, we must learn to see the value and contributions of people who may be differently able.

When we talk about building the capacity and capability of educators, it may not be enough to just train a select group of teachers or provide basic training for teachers.

As I said in my maiden speech in this House, we may not always agree with each other, but we debate, respectfully. I believe this decorum can extend beyond this House.

And I hope as a nation, we always seek consensus, not conflict. I hope as a nation, we embrace our differences, and be kind and compassionate, always.