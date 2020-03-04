Chong Pang merchants go digital

Traditional shops selling home appliances, fruit and vegetables are a common sight in heartland areas. But thanks to merchant associations like the Chong Pang City Merchant and Hawker's Association, such shops can also start making their presence felt online.

Merchant associations came under the spotlight in Parliament yesterday as Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat introduced the Heartland Enterprise Upgrading Programme to rejuvenate precincts and support heartland businesses.

He mentioned Chong Pang City, a neighbourhood centre in Yishun, as one of three neighbourhoods that had been uplifted through projects last year.

The e-marketplace for Chong Pang, launched last June, now has 29 retailers on board, across trades such as home appliances, optical products, furniture, and fruit and vegetables. Another 15 are on the back end, to be gradually brought on board. There are around 200 businesses in Chong Pang City.

The association's head marketing and business development strategist Jon Lee said: "The merchants on our e-marketplace see the site and their social media pages as something complementary to their brick-and-mortar operations... where they help to gather more awareness and publicity for their businesses.

"They are gradually increasing their pace in learning how to handle their accounts more and finding ways to market an increased variety of products."

He said the new programme is good in signalling the support of the Government and agencies in rejuvenating the heartland. "HDB heartland (areas have) many small and medium-sized enterprises like shops, hawker centres and wet markets which cater to the needs of many Singaporeans. Merchants who are on the elderly side can now look towards various possible enhancements to their business precincts and thus stay competitive amongst the many shopping malls."

He also hopes for more training courses for the merchants, in topics such as customer service, digital marketing and e-commerce.

"Older neighbourhood estates such as ours in Chong Pang can be... given a new physical facelift through initiatives such as digital signage or way finding. Events and activities are also crucial in order to position the estate as a welcoming and bustling location, and thus attract an increased footfall," he said.

"Ideally, we hope every precinct can evolve and identify its own unique (features) as every precinct has its own story to tell."