CDCs often low profile but do vital work, especially in a crisis: PM Lee

The five Community Development Councils (CDC) rolled out over 70 initiatives, including a student meal plan and a $20 million voucher scheme for 400,000 families, between February and June to help Singaporeans cope with Covid-19.

The CDC Vouchers Scheme eased the cost of living for middle-income families and the vouchers - meant for spending at heartland businesses - helped give a boost to hawkers and small businesses, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He said: "CDCs often take a low profile, working quietly but steadily to fulfil their mission. But in times of crisis, their contributions are vital, and become more apparent."

PM Lee was speaking yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of Singapore's five mayors at the People's Association (PA) headquarters in Jalan Besar. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is PA's deputy chairman, also attended the ceremony.

The CDC Student Meals scheme helps children from needy homes to continue getting their meals so that they can focus on their studies.

Another initiative, SkillsFuture@CDC 2020, was an online event to help residents learn more about job search strategies and the skills needed to succeed in the future economy.

PM Lee said: "CDCs illustrate how we have structured our social support system in a thoughtful and creative way."

He added that they act as a bridge between residents and the Government, and function not just as hands and legs to implement the programmes, but also as the eyes and ears to identify emerging needs and gaps in social support.

When a resident is in need and does not know where to get help, he can turn to the CDC, which can assist or redirect him to the right agencies and lift some of the burden of navigating the bureaucracy, he said.

"Most importantly, you can deliver services with a human touch, in a way that government agencies that operate on a national scale try very hard to do, but will find it harder to do," PM Lee added.

The Government, he said, fully supports the mission of the CDCs and that is why in this year's Budget, CDCs were provided with an additional $75 million grant.

Yesterday, three mayors were reappointed - Ms Denise Phua, Ms Low Yen Ling and Mr Desmond Choo. Ms Low remains chairman of the Mayors' Committee, with a focus on coordinating the work of the CDCs.

Key CDC initiatives during pandemic

1. CDC VOUCHERS SCHEME • Launched in June, it is giving out $20 million in vouchers to 400,000 lower-and middle-income households to help them cope with the cost of living. • The vouchers can be spent at heartland businesses, thus boosting the income of hawkers and small and medium-sized enterprises. 2. CDC STUDENT MEALS SCHEME • About 12,000 students from low-income families living in rental flats received help in April to buy meals during the circuit breaker period. • Each student received 11 e-vouchers worth $5 each to order and pick up hot meals via the GrabFood app from participating merchants. 3. SKILLSFUTURE@CDC 2020 • The week-long virtual event was held last month to enable lifelong learning and encourage upskilling and reskilling. • Over 50 online workshops and webinars were available, as well as career coaching and a site to access job search platforms that offered more than 10,000 job vacancies.

Newly elected Marine Parade GRC MP Fahmi Aliman will be Mayor of South East District, taking over from Dr Maliki Osman, who is now Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

At North West CDC, Mr Alex Yam, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, takes over from Dr Teo Ho Pin, who held the job for 19 years and is Singapore's longest-serving mayor. Dr Teo stepped down from politics at the July 10 General Election.

PM Lee thanked the two former mayors for their contributions, highlighting Dr Teo's efforts in making the North West a vibrant, active and green district, and Dr Maliki's work in strengthening the community spirit and supporting active ageing.

He said the new mayors are just as passionate as the ones they are taking over from. Mr Yam has served in the grassroots for many years and was a district councillor in the North West, while Mr Fahmi has been involved in public service for a long time and is now working for the National Trades Union Congress, PM Lee said.

Referring to Mr Fahmi, PM Lee said: "Everyone who knows him describes him as a gentle soul with a big heart. These are precisely the kind of qualities he will need and all our mayors need."

The new mayoral appointments were first announced at the end of July by the Prime Minister's Office and took effect on July 27.

The mayors are in charge of five CDCs, which lead and coordinate grassroots organisations. They also play a key role in helping to implement government policies.

CDCs were first started in 1997 to get more Singaporeans involved in the community. Over time, they have also become a touch point for Singaporeans to get access to social and community assistance.

PM Lee, who is also PA chairman, said: "To fulfil their duties well, CDCs must be led by strong leaders who are familiar with the local community, and can mobilise and motivate their councillors, volunteers and partners.

He added he was confident the mayors would be able to build on the work of their predecessors and their own work in previous terms, and add to Singapore's social capital.