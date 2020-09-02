Cap foreigner-to-citizen ratio in some companies, says NCMP Leong Mun Wai

Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai has called for immediate action to be taken to restore the balance of interests between Singaporeans and foreigners in the country, in view of concerns raised by locals about discrimination.

Noting there are "seemingly fewer good jobs for Singaporeans", he urged the Government to reduce work pass approvals and renewals in the short term to channel more existing jobs to Singaporeans.

Mr Leong, who is from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), assured the House, however, that his party will "uphold this Parliament as a Singaporean Parliament, and not a partisan Parliament", and said he looked forward to more information and resources being given to the opposition in Parliament so it can be an effective voice and generator of ideas.

Mr Leong and Ms Hazel Poa were chosen by PSP to take up its NCMP slots. They were part of the PSP team in West Coast GRC that emerged as the top loser in the recent general election, making them eligible for the seats.

In his maiden parliamentary speech, Mr Leong said the PSP strongly supports an open economy and society, but added that some adjustments can be made to the country's immigration policy, including the way the policy is communicated.

"The foreign talent model, which involves the competition for jobs in our own territory, is especially sensitive," he noted, as he called for more data to get citizens' buy-in.

For instance, it would be useful to regularly disclose statistics for professional, manager, executive and technician jobs, broken down into citizen and permanent resident categories.

"Without clearer data, Singaporeans cannot have an informed discussion on whether the existing foreign talent model is benefiting us."

Mr Leong proposed grouping companies into two categories: offshore and onshore companies.

Offshore companies, with products and services sold predominantly overseas that Singaporeans do not yet have the skills to produce, can be given more latitude to tap talent from all over the world.

But this is conditional on their upholding the non-discrimination principle towards Singaporeans and following the minimum salary requirements for Employment Pass and S Pass holders.

NEED FOR MORE DATA Without clearer data, Singaporeans cannot have an informed discussion on whether the existing foreign talent model is benefiting us. NON-CONSTITUENCY MP LEONG MUN WAI, calling for more data to get citizens' buy-in on the foreign talent model.

MORE SINGAPOREANS IN FIRMS We stipulate that Singaporeans must be well represented in the top management and human resource functions to ensure that the procedures are followed properly. MR LEONG, on having tightened regulations and procedures for what he calls onshore companies.

In the onshore category, regulations and procedures will be tightened. Elaborating, he said: "We stipulate that Singaporeans must be well represented in the top management and human resource functions to ensure that the procedures are followed properly."

A foreigner-to-citizen ratio cap should be applied to all such companies and their various departments, and Singapore should protect entry-level jobs for its new graduates.

He also said there should be a succession plan to replace each foreign manager at the end of his visa period, with a further visa extension granted only if the manager is due for promotion and his previous position is taken up by a Singaporean.

Mr Leong added that citizenship should be awarded only to permanent residents who have lived in Singapore for a long time, and have passed a stricter set of naturalisation criteria. He called for a citizens' commission to be set up to oversee the award of citizenship.

"Citizenship is sacrosanct to Singaporeans who are justifiably concerned about the erosion of national identity and the dilution of our citizenship."