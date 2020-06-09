Candidates need not file papers in person if ill

Candidates who are unwell do not have to be present at nomination centres on Nomination Day.

Instead of showing up in person like in previous elections, they can authorise a representative to file the nomination papers on their behalf, the Elections Department (ELD) said yesterday.

The submission of political donation certificates and certificates from the Malay Community Committee and the Indian and Other Minority Communities Committee, along with the collection of nomination forms can be done on the ELD website.

The changes are part of measures rolled out to carry out election activities safely during the next general election, which must held by April 14 next year.

Candidates who send a representative must ensure he has power of attorney, including authorisation to submit nomination papers and raise objections to the nomination papers of other candidates.

The other requirements for successfully filing nomination papers will still need to be fulfilled, such as having the required number of subscribers and submitting a political donation certificate.

Subscribers - who include seconders, proposers and assentors - who are unwell will not be allowed to enter the nomination centre, and candidates will need to find someone to take their place.

The ELD encouraged candidates and their election agents to use its expanded digital services to prepare the documents required for nomination.

On Nomination Day, temperature screening will be conducted at nomination centres and everyone will have to use the SafeEntry system for contact tracing.

Candidates who have a fever or respiratory symptoms will be directed to a separate area, where they can still inspect the nomination papers of other candidates.

There will be a safe distancing space of 1m between candidates and their subscribers within the nomination centre, along with the wearing of masks at all times.

Election officials will be given protective gear, including surgical masks and face shields, while cleaners will be deployed at all centres to ensure a high level of hygiene.