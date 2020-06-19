Candidates must guard against foreign interference

Candidates standing for election will need to guard against becoming agents or victims of foreign interference.

Enhancing their understanding of the threat of foreign interference, and being alert to suspicious behaviour and hidden agendas, will help to keep their campaigns free from external meddling, the Elections Department (ELD) said.

In a statement yesterday, it said: "The outcome of Singapore elections must be for Singaporeans, and Singaporeans alone, to decide."

The ELD also reiterated that only Singaporeans can take part in the election and campaigning.

Attempts by foreign powers to influence elections have been reported in other countries - for instance, the United States presidential election in 2016 and US mid-term elections in 2018, as well as the 2017 elections in France and Germany, and in Italy in 2018.

In April, the authorities here issued advisories on foreign interference and cyber security risks for political parties, and urged them to find out more about what precautions they can take to protect their IT infrastructure, online and social media accounts, and the storage and management of their data.

They were also told to monitor their platforms for suspicious activity and not share posts or tweets from suspicious sources, and to make a police report if they detect or suspect foreign interference in the election, or find that their accounts or systems have been misused or compromised.