Candidates highlight plans for their constituencies

ANG MO KIO GRC

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Government has stabilised the Covid-19 situation after battling it for the last few months, but "the crisis is far from over", he added.

"The crisis is the biggest challenge Singapore has faced since Independence," he said. "We are doing our best to keep everyone safe and healthy, and to support our economy. Our focus is on jobs: protecting existing jobs and creating new jobs."

All five PAP candidates - Mr Lee, 68, Mr Gan Thiam Poh, 56, Mr Darryl David, 49, Ms Nadia Samdin, 30, and Ms Ng Ling Ling, 48 - spoke during the broadcast.

There are 24 town career centres, including one in Cheng San, to help those who are looking for employment.

Two community job fairs will also be held in the town's Yio Chu Kang and Cheng San community clubs and those who have lost their jobs or incomes due to Covid-19 will get help, said the PM.

With Ang Mo Kio home to many senior residents, PAP will continue to carry out pro-senior and pro-family projects in the district, including the establishment of a silver zone and renovation of elevators, said Mr Gan.

The Reform Party was represented by Mr Charles Yeo, 30, and Ms Noraini Yunus, 52. They spoke about their plan to build a better and fairer society for Singaporeans. Mr Andy Zhu, 37, was ill and unable to take part.

Mr Yeo, who is a lawyer, told voters that the party has heard their complaints about high service and conservancy charges, and raised the issue of ageing Housing Board flats.

"The HDB should not be allowed to profit and flats should be affordable," he added.

Speaking in Malay, Ms Noraini called for more government spending to combat the economic fallout of Covid-19.

She said: "We want a better social safety net, universal healthcare, family cash payments, senior pensions and a minimum wage."

Pointing to elderly Singaporeans who work as carpark attendants, service staff and cleaners, and those seen picking up cardboard and tin cans, Mr Yeo said in Mandarin that the "PAP does not care for your lives".

He also said residents they met during walkabouts had complained about not seeing their MP. The PAP MPs' "claims of dedication ring hollow unless one is prepared to be a full-time MP", he added.

He claimed that these MPs have well-paying full-time jobs and "so they won't work for the people and they are sleeping in Parliament".

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, 61, also spoke about the coronavirus crisis, which he said has affected Singapore's economy significantly.

While the Government had promised to reduce retrenchments and has drawn more than $50 billion from the reserves to help companies, he said some businesses may not survive.

"Vulnerable residents may lose their jobs and their families will be under great stress. Together we must help residents through this difficult period," Dr Ng said.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, 46, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Education, said the Government has set up the National Jobs Council to ensure Singaporeans remain employable.

He is working with colleagues at the ministries to "create jobs, including in growth sectors like healthcare, early childhood education and training and adult education", he added.

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres will also be set up in the constituency to organise job fairs and provide job-related services.

Dr Ng pointed to improvements made in Bishan and Toa Payoh for residents, which include elderly fitness stations, covered walkways, a new community club in Bishan and a three-generation mega recreation area in Toa Payoh that will be completed in a year.

Two other members of the PAP team - Mr Chong Kee Hiong, 54, and Mr Saktiandi Supaat, 46 - also spoke during the broadcast.

In his speech, Singapore People's Party (SPP) secretary-general Steve Chia, 49, promised voters that if elected, his party's candidates would commit to becoming full-time MPs.

They plan to "hold public officers to greater accountability" and raise their constituents' concerns in Parliament.

He said: "This Covid-19 crisis has greatly impacted the world and Singapore. Our PM is now asking again for a strong mandate.

"Do you want the whole Parliament to have 93 elected MPs to speak PAP policies? I believe you want diversity of views, want alternative parties with alternative ideas to propose alternative solutions. You will also want a balanced Parliament to protect against power abuse."

The PAP Government, said Mr Chia, has "neglected many areas of growing concerns", including stagnating wages, cost of living, affordability of HDB flats, income inequality and foreign talent competing with Singaporeans for jobs.

He also raised the issue of Singapore's reserves, stating that no one knows how much they are as "the PAP Government says it is a national secret".

Two other members from the four-man SPP team - Mr Melvyn Chiu, 40, and Mr Williiamson Lee, 40 - also delivered their speeches during the broadcast.

Mr Chiu, 40, said: "This election is not about a report card for the PAP, it is not about a fresh mandate. It is about your livelihoods and the future of our younger generation."

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Both candidates in their broadcasts said they could do a better job than the other as MP for Bukit Batok SMC. PAP's Mr Murali Pillai highlighted his 20 years of service in Bukit Batok, while Singapore Democratic Party's Dr Chee Soon Juan said only a full-time MP, which he will be if elected, can handle the role's responsibilities.

The incumbent Mr Murali, 52, delivered his speech in four languages. He brought up the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and said it is not enough to just have a plan.

"You need to have the leadership, the people, the resources and the organisation," he said.

He said he had forged bonds with community partners, leaders, volunteers and residents during his long years of service.

He cited a fund which he helped set up to aid low-income families. Called the Helping Hands Fund, he said it was created to support those like the widow of a taxi driver who died from Covid-19 this year.

The family, who live in Bukit Batok, have a special needs grandchild and the loss of their main breadwinner led to the woman reaching out to Mr Murali for help.

The PAP candidate said he would launch food bank JamPacked@ Bukit Batok next year to provide food to families in need.

Meanwhile, Dr Chee, 57, said he would be a full-time MP if elected.

"Mr Murali insists on doing the work on a part-time basis. What PAP MPs do is to contract out their work to profit-making businesses called managing agents. Residents end up paying an extra layer of costs," he said.

"I will personally see to it that only the most qualified and experienced professionals handle the job and they will be directly answerable to me."

In the first 100 days of being elected, he promised to make the running of the estate transparent and accountable, publish an interim financial report for Bukit Batok Town Council and report on the handover process.

BUKIT PANJANG SMC

Mr Liang Eng Hwa of the PAP said residents could count on him to "work very hard" for Bukit Panjang estate and listed the improvements he had already secured for the town in the past.

Professor Paul Tambyah, 55, of the SDP spoke on a range of issues, from running the town council with the active participation of residents to giving residents a retirement income and retrenchment insurance.

Mr Liang, 56, spoke in English and Mandarin.

He began by saying he was proud of the significant improvements to Bukit Panjang town in the last decade.

These include new bus services, the upgrading of the Bukit Panjang LRT, a polyclinic and a second hawker centre.

He then promised to continue investing in the town's "continued vibrancy and sustainability" as it enters its 30th year.

But he also made reference to the economic headwinds brought about by the pandemic.

"I know our residents are concerned about their jobs, especially the young job seekers and workers above age 40.

"Rest assured, I will work with you to seek help to improve employability, through the various jobs and skills programmes."

In Mandarin, he added: "Improving the town and the lives of the residents to me is not just a responsibility, but my mission."

Prof Tambyah began by saying that he had taken note of issues Bukit Panjang residents have brought up during his walkabouts, including noise levels near loading bays and lift upgrading delays.

He said his party promises that it will run the town council in partnership with residents.

"We will transparently demand all accounts be released to ensure a smooth transition. There will be no more investments in toxic financial products" he said.

He was referring to Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council having invested some monies from its sinking fund in risky financial products that went bad during the 2009 global financial crisis.

The SDP is committed to suspending the goods and services tax till the end of next year, and to retrenchment insurance for residents and retirement income for low-income seniors.

These measures are possible by using "slightly more" of the return on investment income and raising wealth taxes.

"A senior citizen with $500 or a retrenched single mother with $1,500 are far more likely to spend the money in a hawker centre or in the shops in Bukit Panjang than a billionaire putting his millions in the Cayman Islands," he said.

"It is much better to have the cash in the hands of the people rather than corporations and hoping some of it trickles down to the rest of us."