Call for new map to transform education system for the future

A new map that boldly sets out ways to transform Singapore's education system for a technological future with lifelong learning is needed, said Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) yesterday.

It would be akin to the existing Industry Transformation Maps that "force" industry leaders to study the current and future landscape and review their vision, she told the House in a speech that started the debate on the Ministry of Education's budget.

"We need to be bold enough to honestly ask what our education system should look like, and decide where we should redesign, reskill and better resource," she said.

"We need to bring on board more Singaporeans to help understand the aspirations, demands and challenges we face and will face."

The move to transform the system is imperative, she indicated.

"We cannot ignore the larger elephants in the room, such as the still-growing and increasingly market-responsive tuition industry, and the continuing excessive focus on the academic rat race," said Ms Phua, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education.

"We cannot keep tweaking the system and hope that age-old mindsets and habits will disappear."

More than 20 MPs rose to speak on a host of issues, including cyber wellness, mental health and the professional development of teachers.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) wants more students to be given opportunities to learn the languages of Asean countries. He suggested that "less rigorous spoken Asean language courses" be extended to interested students, saying it will boost job opportunities for them in Asean.

Five MPs urged the ministry to equip students with digital literacy and thinking skills to help them navigate technological change.

Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera said nurturing critical thinking skills is of "paramount importance" in a changing economy, citing the theory of knowledge subject in the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme as a way to nurture such skills. He asked if the ministry has examined such modules "to enhance teaching approaches in this regard as most students are not in the IB programme".

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (Ang Mo Kio GRC), an educator, suggested that digital and information literacy be included in the school syllabus. "(It) essentially involves applied skills and knowledge, hence (it) cannot be taught in silo and has to be contextualised," she said.

Students will also need at hand electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones with Internet access, she said, adding that less well-off students will need support.

Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) asked about plans to deepen digital capabilities in institutes of higher learning, including building stronger artificial intelligence (AI) competencies. "We need to better prepare young Singaporeans for an increasing number of sectors that require advanced AI-related competencies, such as digital finance and cyber security," she said.